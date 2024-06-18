Brad Pitt’s Untitled Formula 1 Movie Finally Has A Release Date

Apple Original Films’ highly anticipated Formula 1 feature, starring Brad Pitt as an experienced professional driver returning to his F1 team, has finally been given a 2025 release date.

Around this time last year, the annual British Grand Prix was treated to more than the usual sporting royalty as one of Hollywood’s biggest-ever stars made the Silverstone circuit his temporary home for the weekend.

Nestled between the Mercedes and Ferrari Formula 1 teams, a garage with the names “Sonny Hayes” and “APXGP” appeared, and Formula 1 fans were eagerly anticipating an appearance from one of the industry’s biggest names.

RELATED: Has Carlos Sainz Just Confirmed Lewis Hamilton’s Replacement At Mercedes Next Season?

Brad Pitt’s fictional F1 team enters as the 11th team in the grid. Image: Alamy Stock Photo

The movie, which will be produced by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, will star Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as the APXGP team’s underperforming partnership – Pitt as the seasoned pro; Idris as the rookie – and while we may not yet have a confirmed title, we finally have a release date in 2025.

The movie has been made in collaboration with Formula 1 and filming has taken place at selected Grand Prix weekends throughout the regular season to fully immerse audiences in the thrilling world of motorsport.

Celebrated Top Gun: Maverick director and writer duo Joseph Kosinski and Ehren Kruger have signed on to helm the feature, so fans can expect the same record-breaking action sequences and high-stakes drama that we’ve come to expect from his works.

The untitled Formula 1 film will be released by Apple in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures on 25 June 2025.

Filming has taken place throughout the regular F1 season. Image: Getty

“I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans,” Lewis Hamilton said to Motorsport.com.

The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem (Dune) and Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones).