Giancarlo Esposito Starts Huge New Breaking Bad Spin-Off Rumour

Giancarlo Esposito, the actor who played Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, has revealed there might be another Breaking Bad spin-off in the works…

Breaking Bad is easily one of the best television shows of all time. Watching Walter White turn from a meek suburban chemistry teacher to a badass drug manufacturer was simply *chef’s kiss*.

The Emmy Award-winning series was so popular and critically acclaimed, that it spawned an ‘epilogue’ film, El Camino, and a prequel spin-off series, Better Call Saul. The latter of which is set to conclude in just over a month, on August 15th.

Fans and critics alike love Better Call Saul – especially as it gave us a deeper look at beloved Breaking Bad characters Saul Goodman, Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring – and are deeply saddened it’s soon coming to an end.

Giancarlo Esposito discusses the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off.

But there may be another Breaking Bad spin-off on the way. Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, revealed that he thinks a show that explores Gus’ origin story could still be on the cards.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor recalled a conversation he had with Vince Gilligan, the creator of both Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul, and said:

“Vince Gilligan said to me, ‘It is not over until it’s over.’ But what does that mean? Is that a clue? And for me, I think it may be a clue because I take all of that as an actor, you take that really personally like, ‘there could be something else.’” Giancarlo Esposito

Esposito went on to discuss how the latest season of Better Call Saul – which fixed a major Breaking Bad plot hole – allowed him to show audiences a more vulnerable side of his character and has really enjoyed the experience. So much so, that the actor would love to star in another Breaking Bad spin-off.

“In my brain, there is another show and that show is called, The Rise of Gus.” Giancarlo Esposito

The Rise of Gus, to be frank, sounds awesome; so let’s all hope that Gilligan gives Esposito (and us) the pleasure of a Breaking Bad spin-off that focuses on Gus Fring.