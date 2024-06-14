Breitling Add A Groovy Savoir-Faire To The Ultimate Diving Watch

Swiss Luxury watchmaker Breitling has unveiled new additions to the beloved Superocean timepieces; a vibrant collection inspired by cult-classic Superocean Slow Motion models from the 1960s and 70s scuba diving boom.

There’s a lot to be said for a watch brand that isn’t afraid to go big and bold with its latest collections. And for a brand such as Breitling, that aligns its releases with three distinct universes – air, land and sea – the Superocean collection is yet another opportunity for Breitling to express its creative savoir-faire by giving one of their unique series a contemporary twist.

Image: Breitling

The new Superocean collection modernises Breitling’s classic design by incorporating contemporary features such as thin ceramic bezels and bright, colourful dials. It’s a notable evolution on the brand’s 2022 releases in the same collection, which introduced white, orange and turquoise numbers to the series – 2024 seems to be another huge leap in the groovy direction.

Presented in four diameters – 46mm, 44mm, 42mm, and 36mm – the Breitling Superocean models introduce a splash of style and substance with striking rainbow and turquoise dials on pragmatic and durable dive watches.

Each piece boasts a significant water resistance of up to 300 metres (1,000 feet), and is resistant to shock, sand, and saltwater; Breitling has also said that, over time, the pieces will develop a unique patina to protect themselves from excessive wear and tear – a novel feature that stands these little instruments as more than just a pretty face.

“With the summer upon us, our colourful new Superocean models are your ultimate companions, whether you’re riding the waves or relaxing at a beachside dinner.” Georges Kern, Breitling CEO

Image: Breitling

The Breitling Superocean’s versatile design means it’s more than suitable for diving, surfing, swimming, and casual wear, whilst the pieces’ rubber straps boast an adjustable clasp that allows for 15mm micro-adjustments – perfect for tricky days spent out in the wetsuit.

Prices start at around the $7000 AUD mark and DMARGE readers are encouraged to check out Breitling’s newly opened Boutique Melbourne for the brand’s latest releases; the best way to try out Breitling’s celebrated collections for yourself.