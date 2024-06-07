Breitling Reach Historic New Heights With A Unique Piece Of Aviation History

Breitling have just launched a commemorative timepiece to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the Swiss Luxury watch brand’s most remarkable feats of engineering.

25 years ago in the small municipality of Château-d’Oex, roughly 120 kilometres northeast of Geneva, Swiss luxury watchmakers Breitling made history when the Breitling Orbiter 3 set off for a historic flight around the world.

Powered only by hot air and helium, the Breitling balloon was piloted by balloonists Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones, who set out to complete the first nonstop balloon flight around the world.

Image: Breitling

Image: Breitling

Image: Breitling

Over the next 19 days, the Breitling Orbiter 3 would travel a staggering distance of 45,633 kilometres eastward, crossing continents at perilous heights, withstanding transient weather conditions to maintain a safe and stable altitude.

The two men eventually landed the balloon in the Egyptian desert, shattering records and defying expectations to become the first men to circumnavigate the globe nonstop in a balloon successfully. Now, 25 years later, Breitling is returning to honour one of the brand’s incredible milestones with a special Orbiter release.

Image: Breitling

Presented in a 43mm diameter, the Breitling Aerospace B70 Orbiter is a commemorative anniversary release reminiscent of the historic balloon to which it owes its name.

It features a bright orange dial and each limited release carries with it a unique piece of history: a segment of the original Breitling Orbiter 3 balloon that is visible through the watch’s transparent caseback; an exquisite shrine to one of the greatest aviation feats of the 20th century.

On the dial, the Breitling Aerospace B70 Orbiter boasts a bright-orange dial inspired by the Orbiter 3 capsule, whilst the numerals, indices and hands have each been treated with the Super-LumiNova® for heightened legibility, even at the most daring of heights.

Image: Breitling

Under the hood, the piece is powered by Breitling’s Manufacture Caliber B70, a COSC-certified SuperQuartz™ movement that is ten times more accurate than standard quartz, which boasts an expected battery life of two years – but Breitling have said their watches last a lifetime.

“Since the birth of aviation, Breitling has been there for all those who looked to the sky and dared to dream,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern.

“As we honour the pioneering spirit of the Orbiter 3 mission, we reaffirm our commitment to being at the forefront of aviation’s future. The skies have no limit, and neither do we.”

The Breitling Aerospace B70 Orbiter is available for just $6,490 AUD, a modest sum for a unique piece of aviation history.