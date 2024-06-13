Breitling’s New Boutique Is Redefining Melbourne’s Luxury Retail Market

Nestled in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling luxury retail district, sits the jewel of Swiss Luxury watchmaker, Breitling’s Australian crown. Spread over a generous 315 square metres, the Breitling Boutique Melbourne on Collins Street is the brand’s largest commercial space in Australia, and the third largest in the world, championing Breitling’s three universes that represent the values of the brand: air, land and sea.

Spread across two levels, the Boutique carries many of the brand’s signature design features, which are found throughout its array of brick-and-mortar stores, into the contemporary Melbourne location. Exposed brick walls serve as the archetypal backdrop to the Boutique’s most exciting design features; hanging chandeliers illuminate the central product showcases that run through the ground floor; and don’t be surprised, when the experience is revved up with a Triumph Speed Twin motorcycle parked in the foyer.

For Australia’s most discerning watch enthusiasts, the Boutique’s opening presents an exclusive opportunity to explore Breilting’s most revered collections. From the Breitling Superocean Heritage to the new Navitimer 41, fans will enjoy a unique hands-on experience with the brand’s signature pieces, guided by the boutique’s professional in-house team able to deliver best-in-class customer service.

As you walk up the staircase, your eyes are met with portraits of the brand’s many ambassadors – Erling Haaland, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the GOAT Kelly Slater; leaders of their industry, who represent Breitling’s many celebrated squads and celebrate Breitling’s most iconic timepieces.

The upper level of the Boutique is designed to deliver an immersive experience for Australia’s watch aficionados. Here, visitors can delve deeper into Breitling’s heritage and craftsmanship through interactive displays and presentations in dedicated areas, reclining in the plush-seated comfort of the lounge or at the Boutique’s leading bar space, all with a glass of your favourite whisky in hand.

Now open to the public, this completely new space sets the standard for luxury retail in Melbourne’s glittering horological market. So whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply dipping your toes into the world of luxury watchmaking here in Australia, the Breitling Boutique Melbourne promises an unforgettable journey for all.

Location: 360 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 – 17:30, Monday 10:00 – 17:00

Contact: +61396624474

DMARGE readers are invited to an exclusive after-hours event to celebrate the opening of the Breitling Boutique Melbourne. We have 30 tickets to give away to the opening party which includes a drink on arrival, a private tour of the boutique and whisky tasting. Simply click the link below to email us your details – space is limited!