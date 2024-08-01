Breitling Forges The Road Ahead With Anniversary Endurance Pro Release

The following article was produced in partnership with Breitling.

Breitling is honouring 140 years of innovation and design with a series of exciting launches across the brand’s celebrated air, sea, and land collections. It’s a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand’s history, as Breitling looks to highlight its revered universes with unique releases, whilst giving some of its most popular collections a contemporary facelift.

Among the highlights of this celebration is the Breitling Endurance Pro, a timepiece that since its debut in 2020, has become renowned for its robust build and inherent sporty appeal.

A favourite among professional athletes and athleisure enthusiasts alike, the Endurance Pro is a highly accurate instrument designed to go the full distance alongside you, with innovative new features and a formidable battery life that delivers time and time again.

The Breitling Endurance Pro is built to last. Image: Romer Macapuno / DMARGE

Breitling Endurance Pro

Exclusively offered in a 44m diameter, the Endurance Pro was a hefty iteration, yet surprisingly lightweight thanks to the brand’s proprietary Breitlight material – a high-tech carbon polymer 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8 times lighter than stainless steel.

It was designed with movement in mind; the perfect piece for athletes who demand both high performance and optimal comfort from their wrist game… and now, Breitling has made swift changes to introduce a fresh perspective on this iconic collection.

Now also available in a smaller 38mm, the Breitling Endurance Pro offers a more refined option to those with daintier wrists or individuals who favour a sleeker profile, without compromising on the functionality for which the Endurance Pro is known.

Breitling has released a new 38mm model. Image: Breitling Breitling has doubled down on the watch’s sporty aesthetic. Image: Breitling

Today’s modern classics boast the brand’s expressive colourways – pink, purple, orange, red, blue and white – imbuing each timepiece with a unique vibrancy and Breitling’s bespoke personality that enhances the look of the watches and allowing the wearer to reflect their own individuality.

On the dials, there’s no mistaking that this collection has its own place in Breitling’s modern line-up. The brand has doubled down on the watch’s sporty aesthetic, delivering the model’s classic oversized numerals with overlapping chronograph subdials at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock. Yet, the brand’s iconic B-wings-anchor logo anchors this line within the broader heritage of Breitling, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary design.

Both releases are powered by Breitling’s Calibre 82 and 83 respectively, two COSC-certified SuperQuartz™ chronograph movements renowned for superior accuracy and reliability. The latter, found in the latest 38mm model, is thermo-compensated: a novel little feature that mitigates the effects of temperature fluctuation when exposed to extreme heat or cold, allowing for better readings and durability, even in harsh conditions.

Breitling organised a historic cycling journey to celebrate the launch. Image: Breitling

To celebrate the launch of these new pieces, Breitling partnered with cycling experts Rapha to orchestrate a historic morning ride through the iconic streets of Sydney.

Ambassadors like triathlete Clint Kimmins and Rapha Cycling Club Australia Community Lead Kevin Lim were joined by a team of Australia’s avid cyclists and watch enthusiasts to take the new models for a spin, on a journey punctuated by performance, endurance and precision.

Available online and in Breitling boutiques across Australia for $5,190, the Breitling Endurance Pro represents an affordable entry into the luxury market, delivering a premium instrument for Australian professionals.