Historic Brisbane Substation Might Be Australia’s Coolest Real Estate Buy Of 2024

A historic 1948 Brisbane substation, now a luxurious five-bedroom home, is up for auction… and we reckon it could be a top pick for the year.

The Australian real estate market is full of oddities — just take the $100m penthouse that no one wants to buy or the Sydney home that was purchased for $300k before selling for a whopping $85m as prime examples — but this gem coming out of Brisbane might have just gone to the top of our most-loved list for 2024…

Modern Living With Historic Charm

A piece of Brisbane’s history is up for grabs, and it’s turning heads long before auction time rolls around. The former substation at 360 Enoggera Road, Alderley — built in 1948 and originally designed by architect Frank Costello — has been transformed into a stunning private residence that’s poised to become one of the coolest real estate buys of the year.

This property proudly showcases the industrial style of its era, with symmetrically placed air vents, protruding concrete lintels, large rectangular windows, and roller doors. These elements, influenced by Dutch architect Willem Dudok, have been thoughtfully preserved, ensuring that the building’s historic charm rides right alongside the modern updates.

Image: RealEstate

Spread across three levels, the home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a self-contained basement for dual living options… whether you put the pesky grandparent or the equally pesky teenager down there is up to you.

The 807m² block offers privacy and low-maintenance landscaping, making it a perfect retreat just 7km from Brisbane’s CBD. The lucky owners will also enjoy easy access to public transport, parklands, and top-tier schools, as well as a plethora of the city’s esteemed culinary and entertainment options.

Luxury Meets Elegance

On entering the main level, the ten-metre ceilings will immediately catch the eye of whatever lucky pup gets to come back to your place and have a nose around. Natural light and breezes pour in through automatic glass bi-folding concertina doors, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

The polished terrazzo concrete flooring and hardwood timber floors add a sleek, modern touch to the open-plan living and dining area, which flows seamlessly into the aforementioned alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining space.

Image: RealEstate

The kitchen — which boasts Caesarstone benchtops, ample storage, and high-end stainless steel appliances — is a home chef’s dream… or just ideal if you’re more of the Uber Eats type who just likes to show off. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features floor-to-ceiling glass that offers a stunning view of the lower level. This suite includes generous storage and a private, modern bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, complete this level.

Image: RealEstate

The basement apartment, offering over 100m² of living space, is the dual living dream. It includes two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. Security is top-notch, with CCTV, intercom, a gated entrance, and secure parking accessible from the road.

Set to be sold at auction on 27th June at Ray White Wilston, this property is already generating significant interest. If you happen to be lingering around the Brisbane area with a big bag of money burning a hole in your car boot, don’t miss the chance to own a unique slice of Brisbane’s history.