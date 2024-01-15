Bryan Johnson’s ‘Blueprint’ Goes Public: Blood Swaps And $333 ‘Nut Pudding’

Our usual reporting on tech moguls here at DMARGE is centred around Jeff Bezos‘ ongoing dramas with his brand new superyacht — which was finally spotted under sail for the first time last week — or one of many Elon Musk messes on offer. Now, however, a new name in town — Bryan Johnson — is fast stealing their spotlight.

With an estimated net worth of half a billion dollars, Johnson — along with a dedicated medical team — has managed to reduce his biological age by over five years, including a heart comparable to that of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old. These outcomes have catapulted Johnson to the forefront of anti-aging research.

Now, Johnson has taken his ‘fountain of youth formula‘ public; for the not-so-bargain price of US$333 a month, opening applications for a unique 90-day “self-experimentation study.” Interested parties must act quickly, however, as only 2,500 slots are available for this strange new health regime.

Participants must be prepared to adopt a meticulously planned routine that touches every aspect of their lives including sleep, diet, and exercise. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining a lively atmosphere and a ‘good vibe’, the founder wants the experiment to be as enjoyable and interactive for all involved despite its restrictive and unrelenting demands.

With a minimum entry fee of US$999 for a three-month trial (or US$333 per month), participants get access to enough ‘Blueprint’ ingredients to fuel them for the entire 90-day period — including Johnson’s personal favourite ‘nutty pudding’ — except for their food and grocery shop, which subscribers are expected to shell-out for themselves.

Despite the premium price point, Johnson defended the sum as “already cost-competitive with fast food.” If you’ve still got spare cash lying around, you can also opt for advanced biomarker measurements for an additional US$1,600.

Johnson’s ‘Blood Boys’

Johnson, now famous for his relentless pursuit of youthfulness, has taken the bold and ethically questionable step of accepting plasma donations from his own family, including his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and 70-year-old father, Richard.

At a prestigious Dallas clinic, a cutting-edge machine processed their blood, separating it into distinct components. The liquid plasma, apparently brimming with the promise of vitality, was then injected into Johnson’s veins with the aim of rejuvenating and repairing cellular damage caused by the aging process.

A fun family day out to the blood clinic. Image: The Times

The wider scientific community remains divided over the efficacy of plasma transfusion as an anti-aging therapy. The concept gained prominence thanks to experiments conducted on mice, where muscle healing and liver cell regeneration suggested promising results that could potentially be repeated on human beings.

However, subsequent studies have revealed more conflicting outcomes, with blood transfusion from older to younger mice actually accelerating the aging process in the recipient animal. While Johnson’s elderly father has so far emerged looking and feeling significantly healthier, the long-term effects on his son are yet to be determined.