Buenos Aires Is Absolutely Thumping, & The Game Hasn’t Even Started

With one hour to go until kick-off, Buenos Aires is already moving and shaking, as fans prepare to watch Lionel Messi’s last dance.

What a swan song. This is Lionel Messi’s last chance to win the World Cup, and doesn’t Argentina know it. The street of Buenos Aires are a dizzying headspin of blue and white shirts, Adidas says it has sold out of strips with Messi’s name on them and even in places as far-reaching as Brazil, Bangladesh and Naples, Argentina super fans are coming out of the woodwork and hoping for a spectacle.

In Argentina’s way is Messi’s PSG teammate (and lets be honest, superstar) Mbappe, and a France team that has looked imperious all World Cup (they have that scary, true champions thing of winning even when they play badly).

Fans in the country’s capital Buenos Aires gathered around the city’s landmark Obelisk to say their final cheers for the national team ahead of the World Cup final against France



https://t.co/rg8ciofOQ8 pic.twitter.com/b519zLbAIX — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2022

That hasn’t deterred Argentina fans from shaking subways and streets the world over, with the World Cup final still yet to kick off (at the time of writing). Particularly impressive is the Argentina street artwork in rival nation Brazil, a video of which was posted to Twitter by journalist Pablo Giralt.

No, no es una calle de Buenos Aires.

Esto que ven es Morro do Dendê, en Brasil.

Una locura inexplicable. pic.twitter.com/n0UnTbcHDM — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) December 18, 2022

Footage from Twitter user @Copa90 shows Argentina fans going mad in Naples, too…

Naples is looking like Buenos Aires todaypic.twitter.com/N8ZEr5upiU — COPA90 (@Copa90) December 18, 2022

… and of course in Buenos Aires, well, we don’t need to tell you…

Argentine fans and tourists fill the streets of Buenos Aires, waving flags and cheering on their team ahead of the #WorldCup final between the Argentine national team and France https://t.co/PRb8V4tEHM — Andreas Harsono (@andreasharsono) December 18, 2022

Vamos lá! Aqui na fan fest de Buenos Aires, sol, calor e enorme expectativa pela decisão da Copa do Mundo. #Arg x #fra Messi x Mbappé pic.twitter.com/9jzzNE4VE5 — Rafael Diverio (@rafaeldiverio) December 18, 2022

