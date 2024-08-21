Australia’s Biggest-Ever Whisky Tasting Might Just Be The Ultimate Father’s Day Outing

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it can be hard to know what to get the old man to show just how much you love and appreciate him…. as well as atone for a lifetime of gentle ridicule. While our Father’s Day Gift Guide isn’t a bad place to start, Buffalo Trace may have just come up clutch with a one-of-a-kind outing that will leave any Dad worth his drop beaming…

Set to make history in Australia by hosting the country’s largest-ever whiskey-tasting event, Buffalo Trace Distillery is bringing a unique experience — that will titillate rugby and whisky fans in equal measure — to the iconic Henson Park in Marrickville on August 31st, just in time for the big day.

A First for Henson Park

The world’s most award-winning distillery teams up with local icons, the Newtown Jets, in an unprecedented event that will see a 100-metre-long tasting table set up right on the footy pitch, ready to welcome over 250 attendees. This extraordinary setting will transform Henson Park into a veritable whiskey lover’s paradise, offering guests the chance to enjoy some of the finest bourbon around while soaking up the old-school sporting charm of the venue.

Image: AusStadiums

The whiskey tasting will follow the Newtown Jets’ long-anticipated match against the Warriors, marking the end of the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup season. This special occasion also coincides with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 250th anniversary, adding yet another layer of celebration to the evening. If the prospect of Australia’s largest whiskey tasting wasn’t enough to get your juices flowing, guests will also enjoy a feast provided by Sydney’s renowned Black Bear BBQ.

Bourbon, Banter, and More

The event will be co-hosted by Andrew Barnett, one of Australia’s top comedians and footy personalities, alongside Gee David, a whiskey expert from Buffalo Trace Distillery. The duo promises to entertain guests with exclusive stories, guided tastings, and plenty of laughs. Stuart McCarthy of the Newtown Jets said this:

“We’ve never seen anything like this at Henson Park… it’s exciting to bring something so unique to our bourbon-loving community in Marrickville, and we’re thrilled to partner with Buffalo Trace Distillery, a brand with such a rich heritage and dedicated fan base.”

For a bargain ticket price of $35 AUD, attendees will gain entry to the whiskey tasting, as well as the Newtown Jets cup game earlier in the day. The tasting lineup includes four exceptional whiskeys: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Weller Special Reserve Wheated Bourbon, and Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Cream. In addition, local favourite Philter Brewing will provide beer options for those who appreciate that variety really is the spice of life.

Image: NSWRL

Word to the wise: all the above is worth well in excess of $500 AUD, so when we say it’s a bargain… we’re not joking. Don’t delay and book in now, lest you miss out on a record-breaking whisky event for the history books.