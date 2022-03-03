Bullet Train Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The upcoming action-comedy film Bullet Train will be released into theatres in just a few months. The film features an impressive ensemble cast (including Brad Pitt) and was based on the international bestselling book Maria Beetle.

Bullet Train will be released in Australian theatres on the 21st of July.

The Cast & Crew

Brad Pitt, the veteran Oscar-winning actor, stars in Bullet Train. Joining him in the film is Joey King, of The Kissing Booth fame, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Emmy-nominee Brian Tyree Henry.

Also starring in Bullet Train is Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito ‘Bad Bunny’ Ocasio, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Miraj Grbić.

Iconic actress and Oscar-winner, Sandra Bullock is also starring in Bullet Train. David Leitch, who has previously directed John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, is set to direct Bullet Train.

The Plot

Brad Pitt leads the ensemble cast and stars as Ladybug; a trained assassin who wishes to give up his job but is forced by his handler to do one more job: collect a briefcase from a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Morioka.

However, he quickly discovers there are four other assassins on board and their missions are all interconnected.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

As Bullet Train hasn’t been released yet there aren’t any reviews available. But Twitter users are very excited for the film to be released:

Give me Bullet Train right now pic.twitter.com/mzhKpDpAHX — matt artifacts (@matt_artifacts) March 2, 2022

Super excited about this movie! Bullet Train Trailer – https://t.co/Hl5EU8VeSJ pic.twitter.com/RXyjneR55e — Popart Films LLC (@PopartFilms) March 3, 2022

Trailer

