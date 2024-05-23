This Cartier Watch Costs As Much As A Richard Mille… And We Love It

We’ve said it before, but we could be entering the weird watches era.

With celebrated releases such as the Cartier Santos rightly getting their moment in the sun during this year’s Watches & Wonders event in Geneva, Switzerland we’ve been keeping a keen eye on one of the French Luxury watchmaker’s more unconventional releases, the eternally eye-catching Cartier Crash.

The Celebrity Appeal Of The Cartier Crash

Seen on the wrists of some of the world’s biggest celebrities like NFL icon Tom Brady, the Cartier Crash is an eye-catching piece. Its origins are disputed: some say the Crash was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s iconic painting “The Persistence of Memory,” which features melting clocks draped over various objects; others contest that the design was inspired by a Cartier Baignoire Allongée watch that had been damaged in a car accident, hence the name.

Whilst we may never know, the Cartier Crash has become an iconic iteration from the French brand’s catalogue, known for its warped, fluid lines and contoured edges.

In the world of haute horology, where symmetry is often revered for its inherent value, the Cartier Crash stands as a departure from convention, representing ambitious French watchmakers who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.

For collectors, it has become something of an icon of the illustrious watch game, often released in limited editions to maintain its allure and unwavering appeal.

Limited Editions And Auction Success

It’s no wonder it has become a highly coveted piece for enthusiasts to own, with releases and reissues such as a 1991 Paris launch fetching some serious coin at auctions, both in-house and online… even more than ultra-expensive brands like Richard Mille.

At the time, the 1991 reissue of the Cartier Crash in Paris was a significant event for both the brand and watch enthusiasts. It represented a return to the classic 1967 design and, although not entirely disclosed, those in the know believe that as few as 400 pieces were ever released from the French Maison which only added to its exclusivity and inevitable demand.

Full sets from this collection are reaching as much as $482,000 AUD on online resellers such as Chrono24, marking a significant jump on the more modestly priced Santos and Tank series seen at W&W 2024. But for many, owning a Crash is like owning a piece of horological history; each piece is a testament to Cartier’s legacy, and commitment to defy convention to embrace bold, avant-garde designs.