Chopard’s Latest Alpine Eagle Sets The Standard For Swiss Technical Excellence

The following article was produced in partnership with Chopard.

The Birth of an Icon

The story of Swiss Luxury watchmaker Chopard is one inherently linked with nature. Just taking a look out of the Maison’s prestigious location in St. Moritz, Switzerland; a small town of the Upper Engadine valley, set beneath the towering shadow of one of Europe’s enduring natural beauties, the Swiss Alps.

It’s here, some 40 years ago, that Swiss hedonists would converge to seek thrills and pleasures within the wintery fortress of the Alps, and when Chopard’s Co-President, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, would have a vision; a departure from the gold pieces for which the Chopard brand had become known; to release a contemporary classic that took a chic look at the Swiss manufacture’s existing catalogue of celebrated releases and set the course for the next evolution in haute horologie.

Image: Chopard

“I had the conviction and the idea to introduce a chic and versatile sporty-looking watch for Chopard, which would fit the lifestyle of St. Moritz.” Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-President of Chopard

The release of the St. Moritz was the first time that steel had been as anything other than a proprietary material, instead becoming a polished precious metal reflective of the lifestyle and breathtaking beauty of the surrounding landscape that Chopard would call home. In short, an icon was born, and its flight would shape the very trajectory of this Swiss luxury Maison.

Chopard Alpine Eagle

Fans of the Swiss Luxury watchmaker, however, will be more familiar with another iteration; one that takes inspiration from the natural world like its famous predecessor, but instead of the sheer mountains that reach out into the distance, draws parallels from the high-flying Alpine eagle population that swoop and swivel between these iconic peaks.

Chopard’s Alpine Eagle collection was first released in 2019, but in just four short years, it has become one of the Swiss Maison’s most celebrated releases, famed for its rich connection to the native eagle population (and subsequent initiatives to protect this rare species), but also for this Maison’s bespoke touches at every stage of ideation and production.

Image: Chopard Image: Chopard

A manufacture in every sense of the word, Chopard has continued to release showstopper after showstopper in this revered Alpine Eagle collection, and its latest drop reveals the brand’s true expertise in the storied world of haute horologie.

Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XP TT

Presented in a 41mm diameter, the Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XP TT, is an ultra-thin timepiece that takes the collection to dizzying new heights.

XP, in French, stands for extra-plat (ultra-thin), to signify the ultra-thin L.U.C Calibre 96.17-S, a revolutionary new movement that combines the technical sophistication and aesthetic refinement underpinning Chopard Manufacture’s approach to watchmaking.

Image: Chopard

It’s an evolution of the brand’s first LUC movements seen in Alpine Eagles of old; a new movement with a thickness of just 3.30 mm with exquisite detailing like a 22-carat gold micro-rotor and twin barrel system that provides a sufficient power source and a 65-hour power reserve.

Of course, when you have a sophisticated movement like this, you’ll naturally want to show it off. So Chopard has revived the open-worked dial to display the intricate craftsmanship in all its glory. It’s certainly not the first time Chopard has turned to a skeletonised dial, but this release represents a significant addition to the Alpine Eagle collection by incorporating an openworked design in this ultra-thin timepiece with an overarching sporty-chic aesthetic.

Image: Chopard

TT alludes to the terms ‘technical’ and ‘titanium,’ two prominent qualities of the Chopard Alpine Eagle 41 XP TT. Instead of the proprietary Lucent Steel used in the brand’s most iconic releases throughout its history, Chopard has introduced aerospace-quality Grade 5 Titanium for the watch body, bezel, case, and bracelet. This results in a super-lightweight piece that is both robust and resistant to corrosion and salt water, while also being a sleek and polished piece that accentuates the sporty, rugged identity of the Alpine Eagle.

The Chopard Alpine Eagle collection continues to evolve, inspired by the Swiss Luxury watchmaker’s rich connection with its natural surroundings and driven by an enduring pursuit of excellence.

With Alpine Eagle 41 XP TT, Chopard invites Australia’s watch enthusiasts to experience the lineage of a true Swiss watchmaking artist; where fabled tradition meets the next stage of innovation, found in every singular tick of the manufacture’s in-house movement.