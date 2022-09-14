How Much You Need To Eat Each Day To Look Like Chris Hemsworth

Have you ever wondered how much you would need to eat to look like Chris Hemsworth? Wonder no more. It has been revealed that the Thor star ate ten 450 calorie meals a day whilst preparing for Thor: Love & Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth isn’t always in training for a movie. But he always keeps himself in shape in case something comes up. And when he is in training – or filming – for a role like his latest (the one he undertook in Thor: Love & Thunder) he eats an astonishing amount.

Chris Hemsworth, while training for Thor: Love & Thunder, would eat 450 calories per meal, 10 times a day, Luke Zocchi, Chris Hemsworth’s trainer, told DMARGE. The meals would be 2 hours apart. That’s 14,500 calories a day (almost six times the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for American Men). The guidelines, of course, don’t take into account your age, size, height, lifestyle, overall health, and activity level. So it makes sense that Chris Hemsworth, training heaps, and with the goal of bulking, would be eating more than the average man. But blimey: that’s a lot.

As for what Chris Hemsworth would eat, he would often opt for a meat or high quality unprocessed protein, a simple carbohydrate like rice and a vegetable like broccoli. This ensured he would get his bulk via relatively healthy means.

What would happen though if you, an average person, suddenly started eating like Chris Hemsworth? Other than starting to dread it, and getting sick of it very quickly (even Hemsworth, his trainer Zocchi, told us, struggled with it after a while, turning to smoothies to replace some meals), you might actually put on some bulk if you were training like Hemsworth too.

That comes with a huge caveat, however. Unless you were already close to Hemsworth’s stature, muscle mass, and fitness, it would likely be way too large of a leap to make in one go. So you’d probably be better off taking baby steps (with regards to both your fitness and your calories consumed) instead. Also crucial is to consult a professional before making any major changes.

Alex Thomas, founder of Sports Nutrition Association, told DMARGE: “The key when making big changes to your diet, is to consult an accredited coach or allied health professional (who is dually registered in exercise and sports) to make sure you are doing it optimally for your goals and lifestyle – and this isn’t just training or body goals, but mindful of relationships, social and work goals too – which typically means make smaller incremental changes.”

He added: “If you are participating in rigorous exercise multiple times per week then ensuring you have adequate calories from carbohydrates is important (they’re what fuel you during intense activity), having those carbohydrate rich meals around exercise can be a good idea.”

“For the main nutrition recommendations I’d just recommend having a lean serving of protein and a few servings of plants with each of your main meals everyday, and then adding in some fruit, dairy (yopro/chobani/greek yoghurt) and nuts for a mid morning or afternoon snack. And outside of that just try to limit (not remove) alcohol to 4-5 standard drinks/wk, and highly processed fast food meals to 1-2 meals/wk.”

“The biggest thing is consistency with this, the above probably seems to be really simple and achievable, and that’s because it is; it’s about ensuring you still do it even when you’d rather not e.g. getting the 6-inch sub with extra lean meat and lots of salads instead of the burger for lunch when you’re busy at work (or going to a Thai restaurant with friends and overindulging a stir fry with veggies instead of the pad thai).”

“If you can make those decisions a habit more often than not, then it’ll become a lifestyle and no longer a ‘plan’ which makes it a lot easier to adhere to.” Alex Thomas

On using smoothies or protein shakes, Thomas said “Diet and protein shakes can be used in conjunction with a balanced diet, but without the assistance of a qualified and registered health professional, they should not be used to skip meals.”

“Shakes in general just aren’t satiating (filling/satisfying) compared to just eating real food, and in order to lose weight you need to be in an energy deficit, which will make you hungry, shakes over food will make this worse. Shakes really should only be used in place of food and meals where they arent’ achievable, and done with the supervision of a qualified professional who can help you with a nutrition plan and hold you accountable. You can look at the Sports Nutrition Association to find a qualified sports nutritionist.”