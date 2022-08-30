Chris Rock Is Too Scared To Host The 2023 Academy Awards

Chris Rock was reportedly offered to host next year’s Academy Awards ceremony but the comedian refused in light of the ‘slapping incident’ that occurred between him and Will Smith at this year’s ceremony.

You’ll likely remember that back in March of this year, comedian and actor Chris Rock presented an award at the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

Of course, this tidbit of information is probably stored in your memory because while he was presenting, Will Smith infamously stormed the stage and slapped him in the face after making a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.

Since the incident, Smith has swiftly faced backlash despite apologising numerous times, almost every celebrity on the planet has given their opinion on the subject (including Ricky Gervais) and Rock has embarked on a World Tour.

And according to AZ Central, at Rock’s most recent show, which took place on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, he revealed that he’d been asked – but refused – to host next year’s Academy Awards.

Rock also said the now infamous Oscars slap did hurt. Image Credit: Getty Images

Rock likened the idea of him hosting the 2023 Academy Awards to returning to the scene of a crime; he even joked that asking him to return to the Oscars next year would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” (for context, Brown Simpson – the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson – dined at an Italian restaurant shortly before she was murdered in 1994).

During his routine, Rock also said that when Smith slapped him it hurt and made reference to Smith playing Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film, Ali.

“He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.” Chris Rock

Rock isn’t the only one not returning to the Academy Awards next year. After the slapping incident first occurred, Smith was banned from attending future Academy Awards ceremonies – or any other Academy events – for the next ten years.

We can’t help but wonder whether the 2023 Oscars will be anywhere near as memorable as this year’s ceremony if both Rock and Smith aren’t attending… Only time will tell.