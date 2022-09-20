Christian Bale Is Bringing Back The Most 80s Suit Trend

Christian Bale, one of the world’s best method actors, is perhaps best known for his insane body transformations – but it’s his style transformation lately that we think has been particularly impressive.

The 48-year-old English leading man has been making two big style moves lately: firstly, he’s been growing out his hair and his beard – like many men in Hollywood right now, it seems – which has made him look both dignified and a bit hip all at the same time.

The second style move he’s been making is bringing back the 80s shiny suit – in a big way. Just take this slick number he wore yesterday for the world premiere of his latest movie, Amsterdam (which premiered in New York City, counterintuitively).

Paired with a simple black button-up shirt and sans tie, it’s an eye-catching yet demure smart casual look that’s perfect for a man of his stature. Honestly, can you think of an actor classier than Christian Bale?

L-R: Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blažić at the premiere of Amsterdam yesterday, plus Rico Tubbs and Sonny Crockett from Miami Vice – the latter wearing a shiny suit.

Shiny suits (sometimes called ‘sharkskin’ suits), which are really just any suit made out of a fabric with a sheen to it, such as shot silk, rayon or worsted wool, have come in and out of fashion over the 20th and 21st centuries.

While they were very popular in the post-war period and saw a resurgence in popularity during the disco craze, these days they’re most commonly associated with 80s fashion, and especially 80s media like American Gigolo and Miami Vice.

The 80s was a blessed time for men’s tailoring in general but we can’t think of a more 80s suit trend than going shiny… Other than insane shoulder pads, of course.

Amsterdam is a period mystery comedy film with a stacked ensemble cast, which will see Bale appear alongside Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro, just to name a few. Phew!