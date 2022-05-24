Australian Swimming’s Golden Couple Are About To Set Off Some Metal Detectors

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon are Australia’s newest high-profile celebrity couple – and the only thing more impressive than their exploits in the pool is their rather good taste in watches.

While Emma’s story is already the stuff of legends – the 27-year-old securing her name in the history books last year in Tokyo by officially becoming Australia’s most decorated Olympian of all time – Cody’s amazing career pivot from pop star to elite swimmer has captivated the Australian public.

On Wednesday, he finished third in the 100m butterfly at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide to secure a dream call-up to the Dolphins, Australia’s national swim squad, for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cody shared a touching video to Instagram showing the moment he found out he’d be representing Australia for the first time, with Emma by his side to celebrate with him and share a warm hug. It’s beautiful stuff… But we couldn’t help notice the nice watches the pair had on each of their wrists.

Cody was wearing his OMEGA Seamaster Professional Diver 300M “Tokyo 2020” (ref. 522.30.42.20.04.001), a limited-edition variant of the iconic 90s dive watch that, as the name implies, was produced to commemorate the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It features an eye-catching white ceramic dial paired with a blue ceramic bezel and blue dial elements; ‘Seamaster’ dial text written in contrasting red and a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games emblem decorating its sapphire crystal caseback.

Back in 2020, when it wasn’t clear that the Tokyo games would actually go ahead, some watch fans were speculating that these models would become real collector’s items – the allure of a watch from a games that didn’t happen a self-explanatory novelty. Thankfully (or perhaps regrettably, depending on your perspective) the games went ahead.

Images: @codysimpson / OMEGA

For her part, Emma was wearing her IWC Schaffhausen Portofino Chronograph (ref. IW391035). A luxurious rose gold variant of one of IWC’s most underrated watches, the Portofino Chronograph is an incredibly stylish watch that says much about Emma’s taste.

Of course, Emma is an IWC ambassador, and has a few IWCs in her collection, including one of the brand’s new Big Pilot 43s in stainless steel. DMARGE had the chance to chat with Emma earlier this year about her love of watches, as well as the role timekeeping plays in the life of an elite swimmer.

RELATED: Emma McKeon’s Laser-Like Focus Is The Secret To Her Success

Images: @emmamckeon / IWC Schaffhausen

We’ll see Emma and Cody compete together with the Dolphins at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.

As Cody told Today host Karl Stefanovic, “It’s nice to be on the same team. We’re going to England, it’ll be a nice holiday.”

Fingers crossed they don’t set off too many metal detectors with their watches at the airport on their way to the UK…