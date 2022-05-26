Conor McGregor Embarrasses Himself With Patek Philippe Watch Fail

Conor McGregor might be able to afford some of the most expensive watches on the planet, but you know how the saying goes – money can’t buy taste. As Conor’s latest watch mishap has revealed…

The 33-year-old Irish MMA legend and self-proclaimed ‘face of the fight game’ was recently at a lavish ‘Gentleman’s Dinner’ held by Swiss watchmaker and jeweller Chopard in Cannes, coinciding with the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

McGregor was in good form, hobnobbing with celebrities like TikTok star Khaby Lame, model Natalie Vertiz and motorsports legend Jacky Ickx. He was pouring everyone toasts of his own whisky brand, Proper No. Twelve, too.

But what was awkward was that he was wearing a flashy Patek Philippe watch… To a Chopard event. He even shared a drink with Chopard’s co-president and owner, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, with the Patek dangling from his wrist. Poor form, we say.

Images: @thenotoriousmma / Patek Philippe

Specifically, the watch he wore was his Patek Philippe Calatrava Skeleton (ref. 5180/1R-001), one of his favourite pieces. Made from 18ct rose gold and only 6.7mm thick, its beautiful skeletonised movement features elaborately engraved motifs. It’s baroque yet futuristic all at once.

Later in the night, he slipped on a diamond-encrusted Chopard L.U.C Tourbillon piece. Maybe Karl-Friedrich slipped him something from his personal collection.

Conor isn’t the only celebrity who’s got in trouble for wearing the wrong watch like this. Actor Chris Hemsworth found himself in hot water last year when photos were shared on social media of him wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak… When he’s supposed to be a TAG Heuer ambassador. Yikes.

Similarly, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo raised eyebrows when he appeared on Ellen wearing a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Chronograph, even though his team, McLaren, is tied up with Richard Mille. In his instance, at least, he was off-duty…

Check out some of the other expensive watches in Conor’s collection below.

