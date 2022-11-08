Conor McGregor Shares Before & After Photo & He’s Now Absolutely Jacked

Conor McGregor continues to shock fans with his ridiculous weight transformation, in his latest before-and-after photo.

‘The Notorious One’ recently shared an image to his Instagram account from a training session with his wrestling coach, Sergei Pikulskiy and he looks absolutely bloody jacked.

In the image, Conor reveals how his newfound bulk compares to what are now much scrawnier figures that he rocked when competing at featherweight (145 pounds) and at lightweight (155 pounds).

Under the latest image he has ‘170?’ written above the photo, suggesting McGregor will make a return to the octagon at the 170-pound welterweight limit for his next bout.

Natural Transformation?

UFC President Dana White revealed that McGregor was no longer being drug-tested. Image: @TheNotoriousMMA

Even amongst McGregor’s ever supportive fanbase, there are those that are sceptical that McGregor has gained the weight naturally, without the use of performing enhancive drugs (PEDs).

One user commented under a recent photo, “bro drug test this man tf.”

They followed up by saying that they think “he’s on everything.”

But others are not so convinced. Another user commented, “Pump and downlighting has everyone’s minds turned into mush.”

UFC President Dana White confirmed in October that Conor McGregor was no longer in the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) test pool, sparking suspicions that McGregor has been free to take whatever substances he likes during his recovery from a fractured tibia and fibula.

McGregor broke his leg during his last bout in the octagon; a grudge match against long-time rival Dustin Poirier as the Main Card at UFC 264.

The Irish UFC star has previously expressed that he would like to have multiple fights next year. But before McGregor is allowed to fight, he must first re-enter the USADA testing pool for a period of at least six months before he gets clearance.

Although, it looks as if ‘Mystic Mac’ is more focused on acting than fighting. The Irishman is featuring in his first major acting role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie ‘Road House’ for Prime Video.

With this in mind, it’s unlikely we’ll see ‘The Notorious One’ back in the UFC anytime soon. But if he returns – and all drug tests are passed – he’ll be struggling to make lightweight anymore.