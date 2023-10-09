Our Favourite Cookie Brands And Where To Buy Them

You just can’t beat a good cookie. In fact, I’d say they’re comfortably one of my all-time top-three snacks which — given the significant amount of research, testing and funds I’ve devoted to this area during my brief but sweet time on earth — should definitely stake a bold claim for the humble cookie right from the outset…

But what do you need to look out for before taking those cookies off the shelf? Some might say it’s the comfort of a familiar name, while others might focus on just the right level of sweetness. To make that choice easier, we’ve put together a list of the top cookie brands. So grab a glass of milk, and let’s dive in.

What We’re Looking For

The purpose of this article is to offer insights for the next time you visit the supermarket to get cookies.

Here’s a list of things we looked for:

Taste : When picking the best cookie brands, taste is key. We’re exploring everything, from how the cookie feels in your mouth to how sweet it is.

: When picking the best cookie brands, taste is key. We’re exploring everything, from how the cookie feels in your mouth to how sweet it is. Variety : Eating the same type of cookie over and over again can get boring pretty quickly. So we also took into consideration the variety of their products.

: Eating the same type of cookie over and over again can get boring pretty quickly. So we also took into consideration the variety of their products. Affordability and Availability : We looked into how readily available the cookie is and how affordable it is to help you make an informed choice before making your next purchase.

: We looked into how readily available the cookie is and how affordable it is to help you make an informed choice before making your next purchase. Brand reputation: We also factored in how popular the brand is and if it’s well-loved by a majority of the population.

Our Selection

We set out to find the best cookie brands, munching our way through the cookie aisles to bring you the best of the best. While it was a tooth-rotting experience, we’ve narrowed it down to 10 fantastic brands.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic treat or something new to dunk in milk, our list has it all. We considered factors like taste, affordability, and accessibility so you can satisfy that sweet tooth without much hassle.

Oreo Cookies

Oreo Cookies VERDICT: The crunchy taste that comes after the first bite is an absolute delight. Pros Goes perfectly with a glass of milk

Easily available for purchase

Can be used as an add-on when baking a cake Cons For those who are looking for cookies with less sugar, Oreos might not be a good choice

An aftertaste that might not sit well with some people

Oreo cookies have been making our taste buds explode since 1912. Sometimes snacking on an Oreo cookie is the only serotonin boost I need to face the day ahead. The best part about Oreo is the variety it offers, it comes in different sizes—from the regular Oreo to the Double Stuff Oreos having twice the amount of filling, and it’s also available in different flavours like the Chocolate Oreo, Mint Oreo and many more.

Oreo isn’t just delicious, it’s budget-friendly too. I can indulge without worrying about my wallet taking a hit. Plus, the sheer convenience of finding Oreo cookies at any nearby supermarket or store makes it an unbeatable snack option.

Chips Ahoy Cookies

Chips Ahoy Cookies VERDICT: Chips Ahoy cookies give you the right amount of chocolate. Pros It can’t be compared to Grandma’s homemade cookies but it has a great taste and texture

Easily available

A wide range of variety that makes it possible to find one that suits your taste buds

Easy-to-understand packaging Cons The cookies are a bit on the dry side

Ahoy matey—sorry it couldn’t be helped. Chips Ahoy cookies were first introduced to the cookie industry in the 1960s. They come in different packages and flavours such as the Chips Ahoy! Sour patch kids, Chips Ahoy! Made with Resse’s mini pieces, Chips Ahoy! Chunky, Chips Ahoy! Thins Double Chocolate and many more. One thing is for sure, when it comes to variety Chips Ahoy is not lacking.

Despite the numerous options, I went with the original Chips Ahoy cookies. While they were a little dry, they still did the trick, serving up that sweet and satisfying taste. With so many options on the table, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Nilla Wafers

Nilla Wafers VERDICT: The cookie doesn’t have an adventurous side to it but the simplicity of it is a bonus. Pros Can be used in a wide range of recipes

It’s low-cost Cons Lack of variety makes it boring quickly

Not readily available

Nabisco Nilla Wafers might sound like wafers, but they’re still cookies in my book. These treats have a light and crispy texture that I absolutely enjoy from time to time. You can enjoy them on their own, but they really shine when paired with a warm cup of coffee (or your favourite beverage). I must admit, though, eating them by themselves won’t keep you full for long. Now, the real drawback is the limited variety which leaves you craving a bit more in the flavour department.

belVita Cookies

belVita Cookies VERDICT: It’s a decent breakfast option although the price might not be budget-friendly. Pros Gluten-free

Variety of flavours meaning there’s a cookie for everyone

Perfect texture Cons Probably not the best option for those on a diet

Pricier than some other options

When you’re rushing out the door, and your usual breakfast routine is just not in the cards, belVita Breakfast Cookies step in to save the day. With a range like Blueberry, Golden Oats, and even the comforting Banana Bread, belVita Cookies offer a tasty variety to suit your mood. Whether I’m pressed for time or just looking for a hassle-free breakfast, these cookies provide me with enough energy to face the day ahead.

Famous Amos Cookies

Famous Amos Cookies VERDICT: Famous Amos has a near-perfect texture and a great balance between the sweetness level and the saltiness level Pros Easily available. It can be gotten at almost every grocery store

Excellent texture

Consistent quality Cons The cookies are rather fragile so they become crumbly easily

Since it was introduced into households in 1975, the Famous Amos Cookies has been a constant in my pantry. Their chocolate chip cookies might be the next best thing after bread. They’re like little bites of heaven. Although Famous Amos Cookies only offer four variants, each bite of the cookies leaves you wanting more. If you have a sweet tooth, Famous Amos Cookies are sure to hit the spot. They’ve been a classic favourite for generations, and for a good reason – they’re downright delicious.

Pepperidge Farm Cookies

Pepperidge Farm Cookies VERDICT: Crunchy and crispy texture with some having a buttery texture. Pros Very affordable

Available

Made with quality ingredients Cons Very fragile and hence breaks easily

Pepperidge Farm started producing cookies back in 1955. Since then they’ve put a variety of cookies into the market such as Milano Cookies, Chessman Cookies, Brussels cookies, and Pirouette Cookies to mention a few. Each of these cookies has something different going on. The Milano Cookies have a crispy feel to them and the chocolate is just mouth-watering. The Chessmen cookies are as the name implies shaped like chess pieces—how fun.

Trader Joe’s Cookies

Trader Joe’s Cookies VERDICT: Trader Joe’s cookies have an excellent texture and great taste. Pros High-quality ingredients are used

Trader Joe’s offers a range of flavours

Excellent packaging varying in sizes Cons Not easily available

Trader Joe’s is a popular grocery store that has more than 10 different types of cookies; some examples include the Fig Cookies, Way More Chocolate Chips Cookies, Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Cookies Dunkers, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies. If there’s one thing Trader Joe has going for them, its long names for their cookies. The cookies have a buttery taste to them with some flavours being sweeter than others. If you’re on the hunt for one with more sugar, you’ll be able to find it.

Walker’s Shortbread Cookies

Walker’s Shortbread Cookies VERDICT: It is made with a traditional recipe and has an amazing texture. Pros Nice buttery flavour that melts almost immediately after the first bite

Made with quality ingredients Cons Fragile so not good for dunking in tea as it might break

Higher price range

When you talk about classics, Walker’s shortbread cookies instantly pop into your head. These sweet treats have been around for over 120 years, following a traditional Scottish recipe since 1898.

Walker’s shortbread cookies come in different shapes like Shortbread Fingers and Shortbread Rounds. Plus, they offer variants like chocolate, lemon, ginger, and even rounds with a tempting layer of milk chocolate on top. These cookies will delight your taste buds with a rich, buttery flavour that just melts in your mouth, leaving behind a satisfyingly sweet finish.

Pillsbury Cookies

Pillsbury Cookies VERDICT: Pillsbury Cookies have a nice texture. Pros Easy to find in stores

Offers a range of different flavours from Chocolate Chip to Peanut Butter to Oatmeal Raisin to mention a few

Very affordable Cons Since you have to bake them, they aren’t instant

Pillsbury brings back cherished childhood moments when snatching a bite of raw cookie dough was the ultimate treat. They add a unique twist to regular cookies by offering them as dough that you can bake yourself. Plus, the best part is you can indulge in the edible dough straight from the package if you’re not in the mood for baking. When these cookies are in the oven, they not only fill your kitchen with a mouthwatering aroma but also deliver a taste that takes you down memory lane.

Royal Dansk Danish Cookies

Royal Dansk Danish Cookies VERDICT: Royal Dansk Cookies are perfect if you’re in the mood for some buttery goodness. Pros The tin can can be recycled and used for different purposes such as for gifts or storing accessories

They have an appealing yet simple packaging

Perfect texture which is suitable for dunking in milk

It’s on the sturdier side so it doesn’t crumble easily

Longer shelf life Cons The cookies are definitely on the higher side in terms of price

What’s better than having five different styles of cookies in one place? Nothing. Royal Dansk has been making Danish Cookies for about 50 years now. The tin can that the cookie comes in has five different styles of cookies giving you a total of 40 cookies per tin. The Iconic Pretzel and The Iconic Vanilla Ring are some examples of the cookie that can be found in the tin can.

It’s a dream come true for anyone who, like me, may have a slight case of “PTSD” from those childhood days of finding anything but cookies in the tin. But fret not, because now you can buy these delectable treats for yourself and guard them like Gollum. Your very own ‘Precioussss!’

How We Tested

We took a close look at the ingredients to make sure they were of the best quality.

Our team of experts conducted a blind taste test to keep things unbiased.

We compared each brand side by side.

We also made sure the flavour was consistent throughout.

Why Trust Us

Cookies are one one the most popular desserts out there and there are various brands out there. Here’s why you should trust our recommendations:

Our goal is to help you find the best fit of cookies to match your taste buds.

Whether you’re a fan of the classics or are looking to try something new, we’ve got you covered.

Your satisfaction is our priority, and we’ve curated this list to cater to all types of cookie lovers.

Our Experts

Luc Weisman – Growing up with generations of family bakers, Luc has a keen sense of what makes a classic cookie perfect.

Finlay Mead – Our go-to cookie expert and all-around dessert enthusiast.

FAQs

Which cookie brands are considered the best?

When it comes to the best cookies, there are numerous household names including Nabisco’s Oreo, Pepperidge Farm’s Milano, and Chips Ahoy!. However, the preference for the best brand ultimately depends on your taste and preference.

Do any cookie brands offer vegan options?

Yes, several cookie brands offer vegan options to cater to plant-based diets. Brands like Enjoy Life, Newman’s Own, and Lenny & Larry’s provide a variety of vegan cookie flavours that are free from animal-derived ingredients.

What are the most popular cookie flavours?

Classic cookie flavours like chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, and snickerdoodle tend to be the most popular choices. However, seasonal and specialty flavours are also quite popular.

What’s the best cookie to pair with coffee or tea?

For coffee, a classic chocolate chip cookie often complements the robust taste and richness. On the other hand, tea pairs really well with lighter cookies like shortbread, buttery biscuits, or delicate tea cakes. The choice ultimately depends on you and the type of coffee or tea you’re enjoying.