Cristiano Ronaldo Partners With World’s Largest Crypto Exchange

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best football players of all time, has just announced a partnership with Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Cristiano Ronaldo has done with Binance what Matt Damon did with crypto.com. The Portuguese megastar, who currently plays for Manchester United, recently featured in a Binance video posted to LinkedIn.

Binance wrote: “We’re kicking off an exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The crypto exchange platform added: “This is your opportunity to own an iconic piece of sports history and join CR7’s Web3 community.”

“Through this partnership, Binance will launch a global campaign to give Ronaldo’s fans an introduction to the world of Web3, starting with a compelling entry point into the NFT space.” Binance

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. The first collection will be released later this year and will feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo.”

In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo can be heard saying: “I’m delighted to announce my partnership with Binance. Together we are going to change the NFT game, and take football to the next level. And this is just the beginning.”

In the comments, various LinkedIn users expressed their excitement with remarks like “Siuuu,” while others accused him of “bag grabbing.”

The cryptocurrency market remains subdued at present, with a rather mighty fall from grace having occurred over the last 6 months. It appears the exchanges (if not the users) are still making money though – at least enough to sing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo over to their cause.

Reuters reports that: “As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese soccer star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company’s platform.” The first collection will be released later this year, according to Binance.

This isn’t the first time a crypto exchange has leant on the world of sport to advertise. Last year Crypto.com inked a $700 million deal to rename the Los Angeles Staples Center (home of The Lakers) the Crypto.com Arena, for instance, and crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd signed a deal with iconic NFL quarterback Tom Brady, too.

Who knows – despite the massive sell off, perhaps the world of crypto isn’t completely dead yet. Watch this space.