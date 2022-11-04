Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Manchester United’s ‘King Of The Gym’

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his ‘King of the Gym’ title in Manchester United’s training room, according to a report.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly lost his ‘King of the Gym’ title in Manchester United’s training room.

The Portuguese striker has always had an insane workout routine, especially with his leg exercises, and was regarded as the strongest in Manchester United’s gym.

The 37-year-old reportedly leg presses up to 250 kilograms, which helped to develop his insane quadriceps and gluteal muscles.

However, according to a report from the Daily Star, Ronaldo no longer holds the Red Devils’ ‘King of the Gym’ crown.

This honour is now bestowed on to recent Manchester United signing Casemiro. Casemiro, the Brazilian midfielder, can leg press a very impressive 300 kilograms, 50 kilos more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

His efforts are said to have inspired teammates, who are pushing Ronaldo to try and regain his crown.

According to the Daily Star, a United source said: “Ronny takes a lot of pride in his fitness and how muscular his legs are – few get consistently near the amount and weight he can load up.”

“Ronny is a legs man, but it seems he may have met his match with Casemiro – he’s not the biggest guy in the world but he’s as strong as an ox and can push 300kg with his eyes shut.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Casemiro (left) were previously teammates at Real Madrid. Image: Getty

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Ronaldo’s old team Real Madrid in the summer for £60 million (AU $106.5 million).

He has impressed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, starting the last six games for the club, scoring his first goal as a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in October.

Speaking of the Brazilian, ten Hag said, “I call him the cement in the midfield.”

“I think in and out of possession, he makes such a difference and he give the team [an] extra edge and helps them dominate.”

Manchester United are currently sitting fifth in the premier league table but have looked a lot stronger this year than last season, in part due to Casemiro’s presence in the midfield.

If Ronaldo is able to up the weight, we may end up seeing his new goal celebration a whole lot more frequently.