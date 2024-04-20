Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest facial hair adventure in Saudi Arabia has football fans buzzing and fashion critics scratching their heads—could it be a sneaky strategic move, or has he just forgotten to pack his Gilette razor? We investigate.

The 39-year-old Portuguese billion-dollar star is now sporting a rugged stubble that’s a sharp pivot from his usually immaculate look.

One could joke that the local religious police had a word with him about blending in more by growing a beard, but in reality, Ronaldo’s new facial fuzz is likely just a clever ruse to snag some extra headlines for story-starved media like DMARGE.

His influencer partner, Georgina Rodriguez, might have mixed feelings about Cristiano’s new George Michael-esque persona. Known for his slick appearance, this sudden shift to a more “I just woke up like this” look could be a curveball in their grooming routine. But if it brings a rugged edge to his already handsome features, who’s complaining, right?

On the pitch, one might wonder if the added weight of that stubble could slow Ronaldo down. Sure, it’s just a bit of facial hair, but with aerodynamics involved, every millisecond counts! Then again, we’re talking about Ronaldo; he’s probably fast enough to outrun his own demons, beard or no beard.

Perhaps the timing is purely seasonal. With summer in Ibiza rolling in, Ronaldo might just be looking to switch things up. A new look for the new season—classic Cristiano, keeping us guessing while staying in the spotlight.

Rest assured, the Saudi religious police had no hand in this. It’s all Cristiano, playing the game he knows best—keeping the world talking about him, on and off the field.

Now he just needs some frosted tips.