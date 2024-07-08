Lewis Hamilton claimed a famous victory at the 2024 British Grand Prix, finally breaking a streak of 78 races without a win in Formula 1. His triumph came as a surprise to some, considering the challenges faced by both Hamilton and Mercedes over the past two seasons, but not to one of the stars of the new Formula 1 movie...

Lewis Hamilton returns to where he belongs: the very top of Formula 1. The seven-time F1 champion hadn’t tasted the sweet champagne of victory for almost 1000 days, in an unwanted streak that spanned three seasons. But as the chequered flag fell at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton took home his record-breaking ninth win at the British Grand Prix.

The Briton started the race in 2nd behind Mercedes’ George Russell out in pole, and whilst his teammate was forced to retire from a water systems failure, Hamilton benefitted from an elite race strategy (and a few mistakes from Red Bull and McLaren) take the win at his home circuit… … and it could prove a vital turning point in Mercedes’ season.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with Mercedes race engineer, Bono. Image: AP

F1 (2025)

The British Grand Prix was also the backdrop for the highly-anticipated Formula 1 feature film executive produced by Lewis Hamilton’s production company Apollo. The film, titled F1, stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, an experienced driver who returns to the fictional 11th Formula 1 team on the grid Apex where he’ll partner alongside rookie driver Joshua Pierce, played by Damson Idris.

Ahead of this weekend’s race, Idris spent time with IWC Schaffhausen, after the Swiss luxury watch brand was confirmed as the official partner of the feature, and the young British actor was waxing lyrical about Lewis Hamilton and his seismic impact on the sport.

Hamilton’s win this weekend puts Mercedes 158 points behind perennial rivals Red Bull, which may be a tall ask with just 12 races remaining – even for the sport’s most decorated driver. But as Mercedes seemingly finds some lost form at just the right time, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this title race open up for the rest of the season.

One thing remains certain: never underestimate Lewis Hamilton on home soil; his sensational performance rolled back the years, proving the British driver could once again prove decisive.