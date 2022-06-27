Dan Bilzerian Calls Out The Rock For Having Fake Instagram Followers

They’re two of the most muscle-bound and popular men on Instagram – but it seems Dan Bilzerian has beef with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the former accusing the latter of having fake followers on the social media platform.

Bilzerian took to his Instagram story earlier today to compare his IG video’s view counts to The Rock’s. Despite The Rock having almost 10 times Bilzerian’s followers (324 million vs. 32.8 million) and posting far more frequently than Bilzerian, Bilzerian’s videos seem to consistently get well over 10 times the views of The Rock’s.

As Bilzerian himself puts it, “that’s weird”. It suggests that The Rock might have more than a few fake followers – or, at the very least, has a far less engaged audience than Bilzerian’s.

Or maybe it’s because Danny B posts nothing but semi-naked women and Dwayne has a slightly more PG Instagram…

Images: @danbilzerian

This isn’t the first time Bilzerian has tried to spark beef with The Rock. Late last year, the part-time poker player/full-time swine merchant criticised the Hollywood superstar’s physique during a guest appearance on the More Plates More Dates podcast.

“He’s obviously f**king juicing… It’s unhealthy to sustain that level of mass,” Bilzerian suggested, whilst going on to also have a crack at his personality.

“I respect what he’s done, the guy is a f**king beast, he’s amazing and charismatic and always camera ready… He’s the highest-paid actor in the world, although I don’t think he’s the best actor… But the thing I don’t like about The Rock is I don’t feel like he gets to be authentic.” Dan Bilzerian

“What’s the point in having ‘f**k you’ money if you can’t say ‘f**k you’? I do whatever the f**k I want… He does not. Unless, like, just playing this character forever is what he wants? I don’t think that’s what he wants.”

Bilzerian has a point there. He also might have a point when it comes to The Rock’s Instagram audience. At the same time, the whole thing smacks of sour grapes, too. Also: it’s possible that the bigger your account is, the more fake followers you have too. And that’s not The Rock’s fault, even if it’s true.

There’s room for two unnecessarily huge units on Instagram, boys.