Dana White Shares Jaw-Dropping Results Of 2-Year Body Transformation

Dana White, the 54-year-old UFC kingpin, has called curtains on his 2-year body transformation. Suffice to say, the results are beyond impressive.

Getting in shape after middle age isn’t easy, but it is possible. Just ask our founder Luc Weisman who got shredded in less than 100 days for summer. As impressive as his transformation was, he may have just been put to shame by Dana White, the founder and head honcho of the UFC empire, who has shared the results of a two-year effort to totally reinvigorate his physical health after having something of a midlife crisis after hitting the big 5-0.

Dana White’s Big Reveal

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared the following words, accompanied by a show-stopping before and after image: “Today is 2 years since I started my health journey with @garybrecka thanks for changing my life my brother!!! I feel incredible and thank you @kerrikasem for connecting us. @10xhealthsystem 👊🏻👊🏻”

Image: @DanaWhite

White credits much of his transformation to working with the renowned Gary Brecka and his eponymous diet, centred around the core tenants of a nutritional palate low in carbs and refined sugars, as well as encouraging people to consume 30 grams of protein followed by 30 minutes of low-intensity exercise within a half hour of waking up.

While the picture has drawn some inevitable declamatory cries of “testosterone!” and “HGH!” — which, for the record, may well have been involved — the response to his post was overwhelmingly positive, with UFC presenters, fighters and supports alike chiming in to congratulate the boss: “Insane!”, “That’s dedication right there 💪🏽 good sht boss 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽”, “Lehhh go!”.

Other Weight Loss Tricks White Deployed

While many of our body transformation stories revolve around some similar core tenets that were no doubt central to White’s longer-term body transformation, including the maintenance of a calorie deficit, regular exercise — with a good cardio and weightlifting split — and, in an increasingly common trend, cutting back on alcohol significantly if not entirely, White has thrown in a short-term fat loss hack that can help lock-in those hard-earned results.

Last year, Dana saw some immense short-term results in only three and a half days by conducting an 86-hour water fast. Beginning immediately after UFC 295 wrapped up, White consumed nothing other than water and electrolytes for the first 24-hour period, before incorporating bone broth twice a day from thereon out until the completion of the fast.

Image: @wealth

What adds an interesting dimension to this is that White said he wasn’t just doing the fast to help him trim some fat, but also to reduce the risk of illnesses like cancer and Alzheimer’s. While the power of fasting to reduce these risks is still up for some debate, you can read an interesting study on the topic here.

We strongly recommend that you consult your chosen medical professional before taking on a challenge like this yourself and, as one commenter on White’s post suggested, always keep a small snack like a banana on your person should you suddenly feel weak part way through, it could represent an interesting new avenue for many people struggling to shift those stubborn few pounds.