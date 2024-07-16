Daniel Craig Debuts Emo Look After ‘Bond’ In Bizarre LOEWE Photoshoot

Daniel Craig’s latest campaign with Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE has certainly caught the attention on social media, with the James Bond alumni slicking down his hair in a style that wouldn’t have looked out of place during the pop-punk era of the early noughties.

There’s no denying that Daniel Craig’s style has become inherently cool since he donned the iconic tux of Britain’s deadliest assassin, inviting a blend of comfort and sophistication that resonates well beyond traditional menswear.

The James Bond actor, who has enjoyed carving out the next chapter of his celebrated acting career, has debuted some interesting looks since his final swansong in the cinematic franchise, rocking an all-black ensemble in a Taika Waititi-directed TV commercial as well as a pink velvet number on the red carpet… but his latest look has got us reminiscing on angstier days.

Daniel Craig rocked a pink velvet suit in his first outing after Bond. Image: REUTERS

Starring in LOEWE’s Fall Winter 2024 men’s campaign, the 56-year-old actor retains his flowing blonde locks from his role as Benoit Blanc in the next instalment of Netlfix’s Knives Out.

While I don’t profess to have my finger on the pulse of fashion, I didn’t realise my angsty pseudo-grunge look from 2007 would blaze the trail for luxury fashion houses in the future. If you told me it would resurface on the cover of LOEWE’s 2024 Men’s collection I might have held onto it a bit longer.

As for Craig, his new era post-Bond is refreshing and I’m all here for it. He seems to relish the opportunities to embrace a more eclectic aesthetic that pushes the boundaries of traditional menswear, pairing vibrant baggy pants with a tailored blue dress shirt, or a comfy cardi and a white tank.

Elsewhere in the collection, Craig sports brown leather boots and pale lemon-coloured pants; rolled-up blue denim jeans with a longer hemmed black blazer. It’s a welcome change from what we usually see, taking a leaf out of the Jeff Goldblum playbook. Whilst it may not align with everyone’s idea of fashion, it’s clear Craig’s reinvention will always be in style.