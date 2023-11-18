Daniel Craig Reveals The Watch That Changed His Life Forever

The fiercely private English actor is rarely seen giving interviews, however, Nick Sullivan from Esquire managed to catch the former James Bond actor for a chat about watches.

Five James Bond films later, it’s fair to say, for better or worse, Daniel Craig has built a very special relationship with Omega watches.

He sat down with Nick Sullivan giving him a blow-by-blow of his favourite Omega timepieces. Interestingly the many vintage Rolex watches he owns didn’t make an appearance, which leads me to believe it was perhaps a covertly paid piece from someone. Regardless, it made for great viewing.

Daniel takes Nick through his beaten-up collection of Seamasters, Speedys and a few more obscure pieces in his extensive collection of Omegas. Each one with its own story, Daniel gives us an insight into how he came to acquire each watch.

So what was Daniel Craig’s favourite watch if he was to only keep one (due to an intercontinental ballistic missile strike)?

Turns out it’s the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean from Casino Royale in steel on a rubber strap. Daniel explains it was the watch that would inevitably “change his life forever”.

Daniel wearing his Seamaster Planet Ocean Big Size – Ref: 2900.50.91

You can still pick them up on Chrono24 for as little as $6,000 AUD / $4,000 USD too!

Daniel also explains how he thinks watches are made for wearing and should not be hidden away in a box. That’s quite obvious given the wear and tear on his collection of rare and unique Omega timepieces.

Daniel also alludes to some other more expensive pieces that didn’t cut on the day, saying they’re only for special occasions. Watch the full video below.

Can you imagine James Bond wearing any other brand than Omega? Yes, he once wore a Rolex, but what if he was allowed to really colour outside the lines? Well, we did some photoshopping to let your imagination do the walking.