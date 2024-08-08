Daniel Craig’s Unreleased Olympic OMEGA Shows He Hasn’t Given Up On Bond

Daniel Craig may not don the iconic tux of Bond, but the English actor is certainly up to his old tricks of espionage, debuting a top-secret OMEGA Seamaster at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It’s hard to overstate the profound impact of good brand exposure. For OMEGA, who have enjoyed a close relationship with the world’s biggest sporting event as Official Timekeepers since 1932, their proud tradition of sports timekeeping is abundantly clear throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

From the fastest watch on the Athletics track to the iconic red and white logo adorning the banners throughout the Games, the collaboration between OMEGA and the Olympics goes beyond mere sponsorship and has since become emblematic of the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation in sports.

But it’s not just sporting heroes that can boast excellent timepieces, as former James Bond actor Daniel Craig has proved, time and time again.

Craig may have bowed out as Britain’s most lethal weapon in his final swansong No Time To Die, but the 56-year-old actor wouldn’t dream of severing ties with what has emerged as his favourite Swiss watch brand.

Since leaving the role, Craig has embarked on a new career trajectory as a modern-day fashion icon, launching never-before-seen OMEGA timepieces that set tongues wagging, as well as daring wardrobe choices for the world’s biggest fashion brands… and his latest OMEGA at the Olympic Games shows you can’t put a ‘date’ on his growing influence.

As reported by Gear Patrol, Craig has been spotted wearing an unreleased no-date OMEGA Seamaster. The Swiss brand is yet to release an official confirmation, but it suggests that OMEGA is holding a new addition to the revered Seamaster collection and (not for the first time) using Craig’s particular set of skills to soft-launch the new piece.

Craig’s Seamaster is likely an extension of the Bond-related 60th Anniversary Seamaster and the titanium Seamaster as seen in No Time to Die. His piece in Paris features the same mesh bracelet as those previous iterations, but with subtle tweaks that make it unique like an updated bezel and a flat sapphire crystal above the dial.