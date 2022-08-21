Daniel Ricciardo Might Be Losing His F1 Seat, But He’s Gained A Girlfriend

Daniel Ricciardo has been the subject of intense media speculation recently around his future in Formula 1… But now, he’s the centre of a very different media storm, with the charismatic driver ‘hard launching’ a new relationship.

The 33-year-old Australian, who is notoriously private about his personal life, seems to have bit the bullet and revealed his girlfriend: aspiring actress and model Heidi Berger.

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of Austrian ten-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger and is currently studying at New York University, has long been rumoured to be connected to the F1 star, with some reports suggest Ricciardo and Berger have been together since 2019.

Regardless of the rumours, it seems all but certain the pair are actually dating now.

Over the weekend, Ricciardo shared photos of himself on Instagram holidaying in the United States during the F1 break, including some cute shots of him and Berger hanging out behind the Hollywood sign, hiking together and enjoying a concert with friends.

Berger shared some shots from that hiking trip on her IG, too, showing Danny Ric enjoying a swim in a mountain lake as well as a romantic video of the pair sitting by a waterfall. Dreamy stuff.

Images: @danielricciardo

Ricciardo has previously been linked to Perth-raised model Jessica Gomes, but his most recent public relationship was with high school sweetheart Jemma Boskovich, news.com.au reports.

This is all a pleasant distraction from the otherwise grim news surrounding Ricciardo’s future in Formula 1, with the news that fellow Aussie and reigning F2 World Champion Oscar Piastri is almost certainly snatching his seat at McLaren, with Ricciardo reportedly demanding a hefty US$21 million from the British team to have his contract terminated.

Hopefully, Ricciardo’s blossoming romance will give him the positive frame of mind necessary to turn his otherwise rather average 2022 season around and push him up the points… And maybe convince another team to take him on for 2023.

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship starts back up this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix, with lights out scheduled for 11pm AEST on Sunday, 28th August.