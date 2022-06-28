Daniel Ricciardo To Produce ‘Mysterious’ Formula 1 TV Show

Daniel Ricciardo will executively produce an upcoming Formula 1 television series for Disney’s American streaming service, Hulu.

Daniel Ricciardo, the beloved Australian Formula 1 driver may be taking Jacques Villeneuve’s advice to step away from racing for McLaren more seriously than we might have previously thought, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Ricciardo is all set to develop an F1 television series with Hulu.

Details are still scant (the series is only in the early developmental stages), so the ~mystery~ around the project remains high, but here’s what we know so far. The scripted series will focus on the drama of the world’s most popular motorsport. Ricciardo, who has won eight Grand Prix races, will executively produce the series, which is currently untitled.

Hulu is currently searching for a writer to pen the series, which is being helmed by ABC Signature, Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer and Sydney Title.

This isn’t the first time Daniel Ricciardo has done something other than F1 driving; he also produces wine with St Hugo. Image Credit: St Hugo

Sadly no other details about this upcoming F1 series have been announced; common in the F1 entertainment world it seems, as we’ve been waiting for more details about the Brad Pitt-led F1 film from Apple since January.

Executively producing a television show won’t be Ricciardo’s first foray into something other than F1, as Ricciardo also frequently collaborates with St Hugo to produce fine wines and produces his own line of merch.

RELATED: The Watches Formula 1 Drivers Wear When They’re ‘Off-Duty’

Although, according to 1996 Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, Ricciardo should spend less time on various business ventures and more time playing video games…