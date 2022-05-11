David Beckham Launches His Own F45 Workout, Inspired By His Career

David Beckham has announced he has developed his own workout for F45, which will likely be coming to a studio near you, very soon.

David Beckham may not be a professional footballer anymore – he now owns his own football club, Inter Miami CF, to make up for that fact – but he has remained lean and athletic since he hung up his boots and has achieved his lean physique through a constant workout program.

We’ve waxed lyrical here at DMARGE about David’s various workouts that he performs either in the gym or at home, but in 2020, David invested in the F45 cult community and just one day ago, David revealed he has now curated his own football-inspired workout for F45 – called DB45 –in collaboration with his celebrity trainer and F45’s Chief of Athletics, Gunnar Peterson.