Denver Nuggets Win Their First-Ever NBA Championship

Written by Ben Esden

The Denver Nuggets have won their first-ever NBA Championship, beating Miami Heat 94-89 in front of a capacity-crowd Colorado.

Led by their standout stars Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets proved too much for Miami, carrying on their 2023 form to deny the Heat any hope of a famous comeback.

It went close at times, with the Heat threatening to become just the second team to overcome a 3-1 deficit, but costly mistakes from the Heat allowed the Nuggets to take control of the fifth game of the series and seal a historic title.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić also claimed the 2023 NBA Finals MVP title to round off a campaign to remember; the two-time MVP ended the game with 28 points and 16 rebounds for his side, averaging 30.1 points per game for this season.