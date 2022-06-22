New $61 ‘Spray & Wipe’ Is Perfect For Australia’s Cost Of Living Crisis

Luxury fragrance and candle brand, Diptyque has released household cleaning products that are ridiculously expensive.

The cost of living is extremely high at the moment as are house prices, and many Australians are struggling. But Diptyque, the luxury French fragrance brand seems to think Aussies are doing just fine financially….

The brand has just launched a new collection of eco-friendly household products – which marks Diptyque’s first foray into home cleaning – and the prices are astronomical.

Diptyque’s multi-surface cleaner will cost Australians $61; for comparison, Ajax Spray & Wipe costs just $3.50 at Woolies. Diptyque’s dish soap also costs $61 and again, for a comparison, dish soap is available at Woolies for as little as $1.20.

The household cleaning collection that’s worth a fair chunk of money. Image Credit: Diptyque

Does Diptyque think we all have kitchen counters and plates made of gold? How can they justify this pricing?

Well apparently, the products “combine effectiveness with respect for the environment, style with subtle fragrance” and “the liquid formulations comprise ingredients that are 99% natural or of natural origin and are biodegradable with Ecocert accreditation”.

Still, $61 for a cleaning product that you can get for less than five dollary-doos down at the local supermarket suggests that Diptyque are well and truly taking the piss.