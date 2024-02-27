It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Buy A Rolex In 2024

Recent developments in Rolex production and allocation have offered a glimmer of hope for dedicated watch enthusiasts who have patiently awaited their chance, dreaming of securing a brand-new Rolex directly from the boutique.

Rolex fans will rightly feel hard done by in recent years. For many holding onto the dream of securing a Rolex continues to elude them, with the seemingly endless waiting times expectant customers are forced to endure to purchase a new model.

Watch insiders will tell you the secret tricks of the trade to speed up the process, but for many Rolex fans hoping to secure their first-ever piece, time might be the only way to get one from the boutique.

For those of us unwilling to wait it out, thousands of new Rolex watches such as the Sky-Dweller, Submariner and Daytona have flooded the grey market, available to purchase fresh out of the box and with the necessary documentation from the Rolex boutique – although they will still come in at an unwanted premium.

Of course, Rolex announced in 2022 that the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) programme would help to get more Rolex watches on the wrists of hopeful customers, issuing pre-owned models with at least a two-year guarantee directly from Rolex.

It was more than likely a way for Rolex to control more of the aforementioned grey market, and stem the influx of brand-new Rolexes dominating sites such as Chrono24, but instead, it has created a bloated marketplace with pre-owned models costing more than new releases.

But according to Australia’s leading watch guru Bani McSpedden, changes implemented by the coveted Swiss watchmakers could mean that 2024 might just be the year to secure a new Rolex straight from the boutiques.

Rolex has launched new facilities in Bulle, Switzerland along with three new temporary facilities slated for this year to increase production of new Rolex models, “support growth and meet ever-increasing demand,” as reported in the Australian Financial Review.

Secondly, fewer Rolex models affixed with precious metals are being allocated. Instead, retailers are apparently seeing an increase in the supply of steel models compared to previous years, which could mean Rolex fans will have a better chance of securing the models they’re after.

Thirdly, McSpedden suggests that waiting times for specific models such as two-tone Datejusts are beginning to decrease compared to other pieces in Rolex’s celebration collections. So if you’re not so picky about getting a specific iteration, you could be looking at less than half the expected wait.

And lastly, certified resellers such as WatchPro, Watchfinder and of course, Chrono24 are reporting huge decreases in previously inflated prices with “some watches losing half their inflated value in the past 18 months.”

Whilst it’s probably still important to say, that for Rolex fans looking to secure their first piece from the boutique, patience may yet be required. But the proposed developments for 2024 offer a glimmer of optimism for enthusiasts, and as the year unfolds, it seems that the dream of wearing a Rolex straight from the boutique may become a reality for more passionate fans than ever before.