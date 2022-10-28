eBay Is Your Best Bet For Australian Summer Road Trip Adventures

The following article was produced in partnership with eBay

Summer is fast approaching and, for the few weeks of stereotypical Australian weather we’re predicted this year, loading the family into the car or onto the boat and exploring Australia’s vast landscape is something that should be at the top of the list for all Australians.

But, if you don’t have a converted van or a huge SUV, you can still spec your car to be exploration-ready with a complete range of parts and accessories, all of which can be found on Australia’s number one online marketplace, eBay.

eBay has long been the only place to find the best and most comprehensive range of car and boat parts and accessories and this summer, the selection of products on offer is better than ever.

Whether you’re looking for some fresh oil or service parts; a bullbar or improved lighting solutions to keep you travelling through the night; roof racks and roof boxes to increase your cargo space, or even a dash cam (you can’t always trust everyone else on the road), eBay has it all. eBay’s ‘My Garage’ feature helps filter products suitable for your car and your car only, making the search for compatible parts and accessories completely foolproof.

‘But won’t these parts be expensive?’ We hear you ask. Not in the slightest. Not only does the eBay Marketplace offer incredibly competitive prices, but you can also pay using the buy now pay later service, Afterpay.

And, for a limited period, eBay will be running a promotion that allows you to Spend & Save up to $120 on Car Parts & Accessories items, using the code CRPNA. eBay’s offer goes live from 10 a.m. on November 4th for a limited time only so you’ll want to be quick to take advantage. Minimum spend and terms and conditions apply.

To help provide an even clearer picture of the diverse range of parts and accessories you can pick up at eBay, we’ve picked out some of our favourites that are sure to enhance your summer expeditions.

Meguiars Gold Class Carnauba Wax: An easy-to-apply wax solution that will keep your car looking its finest for longer, because, even if you look tired when you step out your car when you reach your campsite, at least your car will be gleaming.

Kings Portable Jump Starter: No matter how much you think it won’t happen to you, the possibility of your battery dying when completing a mammoth road trip is all too real. And if you happen to be traversing Australia’s vast Outback, you’re unlikely to find another motorist to give you a jump start. This is when the Kings Portable Jump Starter proves to be invaluable. With enough power to effectively jump start powerful V8 petrol and diesel engines – meaning even Land Cruiser owners will be able to benefit from it – you can drive as far you desire without ever needing to worry about breaking down.

Prorack Roof Pod: Offering a huge 360 litres of extra space, the Prorack roof pod can either give you even more cargo space, allow you to all the essentials on your road trip. Or, if you’re lacking space, it will open up the opportunity to be able to venture further afield. A road trip essential if ever there was one.

Rhino Rack Awning: Give you and your family and friends some sweet shade to savour with this 2.5-metre Rhino Rack awning. Easy to attach to your vehicle (roof racks required), there’s no better way to add some protection from the sun (or rain) when you’re on the go.

Kings Thumper Portable Air Compressor: Deflated tyres are an unfortunate part of time, and it seems every time you want to pull into a servo to pump yours up, someone else is always there using the machine. With this Thumper air compressor from 4WD specialist Kings, you’re free to inflate anywhere you’re able to find a safe location, smugness guaranteed.

This is just a teaser of what you can find on eBay, so head to the dedicated car parts & accessories section, fill in the details of your car and get yourself summer ready.

Visit eBay’s sprawling car parts and accessories marketplace here.