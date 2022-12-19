Emi Martínez Explains His Controversial World Cup Golden Glove Celebration

The Argentinian goalkeeper has made headlines around the world for his bizarre ‘humping’ celebration after picking up the World Cup’s best goalkeeper award… But now, the notoriously cheeky star has shed some light on his motivations behind the stunt.

The 30-year-old has been responsible for one of the funniest moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. When receiving the Golden Glove award after Argentina’s victory over France, Martínez – in front of both FIFA and Qatari officials as well as the entire planet – put the trophy in front of his crotch, pulled a face and thrusted.

His lewd act only lasted seconds, but it’s been the thrust that was felt around the world. Martínez has received equal amounts of praise and criticism for the award… And has allegedly been handed a fine by FIFA.

But the question everyone has been asking is: why? Why act like a 12-year-old boy during the most important moment of your career? Well, Martínez has broken his silence – but we can’t say we’re any less confused.

In an interview with Argentine radio station La Red, Martínez explained “I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.” Okay…?

Martínez dicking around with the Golden Glove trophy. Image: Getty

Martínez has a bit of a reputation for this sort of thing. Indeed, just moments after receiving the Golden Glove, footage emerged of Martínez celebrating backstage with his teammates by twerking and running around without his pants on.

It’s not the first time he’s horse around with a trophy, either: he did something similar after being awarded the same trophy in the Copa America final earlier this year.

He’s not a complete tosser, though. Martínez made a point of coming over and chatting with Kylian Mbappé after the game’s conclusion, helping the French star up and joining French President Emmanuel Macron in comforting the despondent 23-year-old – a great act of sportsmanship.