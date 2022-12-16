In Giant F*ck You To Other Airlines, Emirates Buys Exclusive Rights To Serve Onboard Champagne

If you like your champers with a slice of controversy, you’re in luck: Emirates has bought the exclusive rights to serve Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon onboard until 2024.

Business and first class stalwarts from all stripes except Emirates’ will be crying into their cravats this weekend, as the news has broken that Emirates has bought the exclusive rights to serve onboard Champagne from Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon.

Though there are other champagne houses in the world (there are about 260 champagne houses all up), these are the big boys. And Emirates has worked hard for this deal: the Dubai-based carrier buys more bubbly than any airline in the world, and is the number 1 global partner of Dom Pérignon (with a 30-year history of serving it to customers).

From the champagne-sipping mouth of the airline itself: “Emirates is currently the only commercial airline in the world officially serving Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon onboard.”

Emirates adds; “Global airline exclusive agreements are in place until 2024, meaning that Emirates is the only international airline offering a ‘taste of the stars’ to passengers, inviting them to experience the sparkling sensations of the world’s most outstanding champagnes – at 40,000 feet.”

Despite the terrifying world shortage of champagne in 2021 (see: weird weather patterns and pandemic supply chain issues), which came alongside an explosion in demand for champagne globally, Emirates passengers, Emirates says, “remain well-served onboard with the finest selection of bubbles available, ready to toast the festive season, special occasions, and the hope and promise of a new year.”

In case you’ve been living under a gold-plated rock, on Emirates, Dom Pérignon is served in First Class across all global routes, Veuve Clicquot is served in Business Class on routes to the Americas, UK, and Europe, and Moët & Chandon is served in Business Class on routes to Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific including Australasia. Economy Class passengers can also buy Moët & Chandon onboard.

A truly evil genius move. We’ll drink to that.