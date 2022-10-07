Unbelievable Erling Haaland Statistic Shows He’s ‘Playing The EPL On Easy Mode’

Erling Haaland is a beast. But even the high hopes fans had upon him joining the EPL from the Bundesliga have been blown away, with the Norweigan international scoring 14 goals in 8 league games already, meaning he’s already 9 goals away from last year’s golden boot with 30 games left.

The Golden Boot is a coveted prize awarded at the end of every season to the Premier League player who has scored the most goals in that campaign.

Last year the prize was shared between Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, who claimed the 2021/22 prize with 23 goals for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Image: Getty

This year, however, unless Erling Haaland gets injured or has a massive dip in form, that number looks set to get smashed out of the water. Haaland, whose 51 million pound transfer from Borussia Dortmund inspired great intrigue in the summer, is now sitting on 14 goals already after just 8 league games.

Pep is just like the rest of us watching Erling Haaland 😮 pic.twitter.com/Knrp0wrPCL — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2022

Considering the Premier League is known as the toughest league in the world, even more so than the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, that’s a truly wild statistic. In our eyes (and the view of many astounded souls on Twitter), it shows Erling Haaland is “playing the EPL on easy mode.”

As @espnuk put it: “Erling Haaland is making a mockery of the Premier League.” Looking at other statistics, like the fact that Erling Haaland has scored in all but one game this season (and in that one he got an assist), it’s hard to argue with that.

Haaland has also beaten former Liverpool great Michael Owen’s record of being the fastest to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League. Haaland is now the fastest to score three hat-tricks in the league, achieving the feat in just 8 matches (with his third hat-trick coming against local rivals Manchester United). Owen, who previously held the record, took 48 matches to reach the mark.

The first player in #PL history to score a hat-trick in three successive home matches 👏



Take a bow, @ErlingHaaland #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/c8PA4L8u4C — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2022

As reported by AS, “The current European Golden Shoe rankings is another metric by which to measure his early-season success, with the majority of the other contenders near the top having played double or treble the minutes that Haaland has in the league this term.”

Just Haaland things people, just Haaland things.