Erling Haaland Reveals Absolutely Pristine Sleep Routine

A recent documentary called ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’ has revealed the Norweigan striker’s sleep routine is as impeccable as the timing of his runs and as effective as his shoulder bumps…

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is an absolute machine on the football pitch, with the striker rarely missing the back of the net. Well, it turns out he rarely misses a wink of sleep too.

The Norwegian is ridiculously regimented when it comes to his sleeping pattern, playing a big part in the reason why he is able to score so many goals.

He has put away 17 goals in 11 appearances for Manchester City and at the current rate, he is going to break Mohammed Salah’s record for most goals in a Premier League season, in only his first year in the league.

Even if it looks as if he is getting some shut eye on the pitch, Erling Haaland actually goes to sleep between 10pm and 10.30pm each night. Image: @ManCity

Haaland revealed his routine in a recent documentary called ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’. He is obsessed with proper sleep, describing it as “the most important thing in his life”. But his preparation starts hours before he even gets into bed.

The striker turns all electronic devices off or puts them on ‘do not disturb’ mode before he goes to sleep, often making him impossible to contact. He also wears orange-tinted, blue-light glasses, in order to block out high energy emitted from digital screens and natural light.

Haaland goes to bed religiously every night between 10pm and 10.30pm, helping to improve his body’s circadian rhythm.

Whilst asleep, the former-Borussia Dortmund player wears an ‘Oura Ring’, which measures his sleep quality, temperature, stress and heart rate.

Haaland has claimed that sleep is the most important thing in [his] life’ Image: @443

For the Norwegian, his routine continues when he wakes up in the morning. He claimed, “The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes. It is good for the circadian rhythm.”

As far back as 2019, when Haaland was playing for RB Salzburg, he has claimed he wakes up to the Champions League anthem. I don’t think there’s any empirical evidence that this helps your sleep, but maybe if he keeps doing it City will finally win the darn thing.

He has also joked that he sleeps with all of the balls he has given for scoring hat tricks in games. He might not have any space left at the current rate he is going.

Erling Haaland sleeps with his hat trick balls 😂 pic.twitter.com/rGUGLEejQd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 13, 2019

Turning off your phone and getting sunlight in the morning are well-documented methods of improving your shut eye every night, but it seems as if Haaland takes it to the extreme.

‘Extreme’ is also the word that best describes his diet. The striker supposedly eats up to 6000 calories a day, including heart and liver from grass-fed cows in his native Norway.

He also claimed that he only drinks water through a complicated filter system – if you’ve been drinking water from the Norwegian hills your whole life, I would be snobby about water too!

Clearly, it’s working though, as he is eight goals clear of next-nearest challenger Harry Kane for the Golden Boot award.

With Norway not in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, you know Haaland will be well-rested and ready to score more goals once the League resumes.