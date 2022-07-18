Do These Exercises At The Gym To Perform Better In The Bedroom

Feeling amorous? If so, it turns out there are a few exercises that you should be doing at the gym that’ll help you have the best sex possible.

There’s nothing worse than not performing well in the bedroom. Seriously, no one wants to earn a reputation as being ‘bad in bed’.

One surefire way to improve your sex life is through exercise. But some exercise styles are better than others when it comes to sex. So, if you’re wanting to spice things up or just be a better lover, here are the exercises that’ll do so. You, and your partner, can thank us later…

Cardio

Image Credit: Pexels

First of all, you need to be doing cardio; whether that be running, swimming, cycling or some other form. This is because studies have proven that regularly engaging in cardiovascular exercise stimulates blood flow throughout the entire body, which leads to stronger erections.

Plus, cardio can even reduce erectile dysfunction for those gents dealing with the common but frustrating problem.

Kettlebell Swings, Hip Thrusts & Glute Bridges

Image Credit: (L) Getty Images (R) James Micehlfelder

Kettlebell swings, hip thrusts and glute bridges should also feature in your regular exercise routine if you’re wanting to improve your sex life. These exercises increase both your stamina and glute strength – which are essential to good sex, no matter which position you’re a fan of…

To perform kettlebell swings effectively hold a kettlebell with both hands using an overhand grip. Hinge at the hips and bend the knees slightly, and drive your hips forward to swing the kettlebell up and out in front of you to shoulder height. Make sure you’re not using your arms too much to swing the kettlebell up, as the exerting force should come from your lower body and core. Also, ensure that you squeeze your glutes tightly when you swing the kettlebell up.

Hip thrusts are performed by setting your back – just below your shoulder blades – against an elevated surface, like a bench, while your knees are bent and your feet are flat on the ground. Then push through your heels, which should be shoulder-width apart, and raise your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor and your legs form a 90-degree angle. Keep your chin tucked the entire time and squeeze your glutes at the top, hold for a few seconds, and then return to your starting position. We recommend doing weighted hip thrusts, meaning you place a barbell, dumbbell, plate or kettlebell over your crotch and hold it in place while you do your reps.

To perform a glute bridge, simply lay on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Your feet and knees should be hip-width apart and your arms should be lying flat on either side of you. Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders are in a straight line and squeeze your glutes tightly. Hold for a few seconds and then gently ease your hips back down. Repeat.

Kegel Exercises

Image Credit: Freepik

Another essential for better sex are pelvic floor or kegel exercises. Sure, most people will hear ‘kegel exercises’ and think they’re only beneficial to women but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In fact, kegel exercises have been proven to help prevent premature ejaculation in men. If you’re unsure how to exercise your kegels, the simplest way is to just contract and hold your pelvic floor muscles for a few seconds, release them, and then repeat 10-20 times.

Yoga

Image Credit: Yoga Journal

And finally, drop into a yoga class every once in a while. One study found that men’s sexual desire, intercourse satisfaction, sexual performance, sexual confidence, partner synchronisation, erection performance, ejaculatory control and orgasms improved significantly after starting and then regularly practising yoga. Also: flexibility… Need we say more?