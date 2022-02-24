Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

The third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise (which is a spin-off/prequel to the Harry Potter books & films), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will take place several years after the events of the second Fantastic Beasts film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, and will follow Newt Scamander as he undertakes a dangerous mission given to him by Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in Australian cinemas on the 7th of April.

The Cast & Crew

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne is reprising his role as Newt Scamander and iconic actor Jude Law is reprising his role as Albus Dumbledore. Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner & Katherine Waterston are also reprising their respective roles from the first two Fantastic Beasts films.

The major change to casting is, of course, Mads Mikkelsen – known for his roles in Hannibal and Doctor Strange – who is replacing Johnny Depp as the franchise’s big bad, Gellert Grindewald.

Depp was infamously asked to resign from the role and film franchise by Warner Bros. because of his libel case against News Group Newspapers – which he ultimately lost – and because of the abuse allegations concerning him and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

J.K. Rowling, who wrote the Harry Potter books and the first two Fantastic Beasts films, co-wrote Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore with Steve Kloves, who wrote the screenplay for seven of the eight Harry Potter films.

David Yates, who directed the first two Fantastic Beasts films and the last four Harry Potter films, has directed Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The Plot

As aforementioned, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will take place several years after the events of the second Fantastic Beasts film and is set in the 1930s (for context the first Fantastic Beasts film was set in 1926 and the second was set in 1927).

Dumbledore will ask Newt Scamander to lead a group of witches and wizards on a mission; one that will force them to clash with Grindelwald’s army. The film will also explore the wizarding world’s involvement in the ‘muggle’ World War II.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

As the film won’t be released for another two months, there are currently no reviews of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. However, there has been a great amount of backlash towards the film for recasting Johnny Depp; some fans have even Tweeted they will not watch the film.

However, other fans can’t wait for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and some are even excited for Mikkelsen’s debut in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore‘, you can do so below:

