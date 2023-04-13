Fitness Guru Joe Wicks’ Infant Daughter Hits The Gym In Shocking Photo

Written by Finlay Mead

Remember when you did your first pull-up? Personally, I’m still working on it at the ripe old age of twenty. Fitness guru Joe Wicks, on the other hand, likes to start them early: he caused quite a stir this week after sharing a controversial picture of his infant daughter getting in the gym…

Nailing your pull-up form is no mean feat – even “The Notorious” himself, Conor McGregor, reaching out to fans to share his technique of a fitness fundamental that looks just as cool as it feels.

As with most exercises, the key to getting it right is to put in the time. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll get it right.

But is there such a thing as starting too soon? Should ankle-biters be hitting the gym, looking to build out their fledgling lats? Well, Joe Wicks certainly seems to think so…

WATCH: How To Do The Australian Pull-Up

Wicks, the British fitness guru, caused controversy after posting photos of his seven-month-old baby, Leni, hanging from a pull-up bar.

Founder of the popular fitness app, The Body Coach, Wicks shared a series of photos on Instagram from his recent family holiday to California, and the photo of baby Leni has left many of his 4.6 million followers divided…

In the photo, baby Leni can be seen wearing a white onesie, hanging from a tall metal bar at the beach, with proud dad Wicks standing nearby, smiling.

While some of his followers praised Leni’s strength and called her a “super baby”, others expressed concern and criticised Wicks for putting his baby in such a “risky” position.

One user asked, “How is the first pic even possible?! Surely a baby can’t do that?” Another commented, “Is that safe for her shoulders and joints to hang onto bars supporting her own weight like that? Please don’t do that to your baby. She would be frightened.”

However, many fans leapt to Wicks’ defence, explaining that newborns have a grasp reflex that is strong enough to hold their entire weight, and that the baby was only hanging from the bar for a few seconds while her parents were ready to catch her.

Hoping to settle the heated debate, a child gymnastics company also weighed in, saying:

“Babies can grasp and hang from bars as young as four months old… Our classes start at four months and babies can absolutely grasp and hang this little.” @TheLittleGymUK

Despite this, experts caution against picking up or swinging a baby or toddler by their arms, as it can cause a common injury called nursemaid’s elbow, where the bones in a child’s elbow are temporarily displaced, causing pain and discomfort.

While Leni may not have been swung or lifted by her arms, some users expressed concern that hanging from a pull-up bar could still be dangerous for a baby’s delicate joints…

Wicks shares Leni with his wife Rosie, and the couple has two other children: Indie and Marley. Though Wicks’ social media activity suggests that he is a loving, devoted, and perfectly capable father, some feel that he may have crossed a line by putting his baby in such a risky position.

Personally, I see no issue with baby Leni working on her grip strength. As a man with shockingly skinny wrists, I almost wish someone had slung me onto a bar early in life. Having said that, I’d give it a while before moving her onto the squat rack…