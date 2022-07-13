George R.R. Martin Should Just Let ‘Game Of Thrones’ Die

The popular TV show Game of Thrones had one of the most-hated conclusions in television history. And now the show is getting multiple spinoffs; spinoffs that no one really wants or cares about…

Game of Thrones was long considered one of the best television series of all time; you know, before the last season ruined the show’s legacy in 2019. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones was panned by critics and fans alike for its poorly written conclusion.

Just like Lost, Dexter and How I Met Your Mother – just to name a few – Game of Thrones couldn’t stick the landing. And similar to how Dexter and How I Met Your Mother did with Dexter: New Blood and How I Met Your Father, Game of Thrones is trying to ‘reboot’ itself.

First of all, there’s the upcoming television series, House of the Dragon which is set to be released on Binge next month. The series will be set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and will focus on House Targaryen; Daenerys’ ancestors.

Will House of the Dragon be able to save Game of Thrones‘ ruined legacy? Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Plus, just a few weeks ago, it was confirmed that a Jon Snow spin-off television series is in the works and Kit Harrington will reprise the beloved character he played in Game of Thrones.

Not to mention, George R.R. Martin recently took to his website to announce that the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series (the books on which Game of Thrones is based) will differ greatly from the Game of Thrones ending.

“One thing I can say, in general enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: not all of the characters who survived until the end of Game of Thrones will survive until the end of A Song Of Ice and Fire, and not all of the characters who died on Game of Thrones will die in A Song of Ice and Fire.” George R.R. Martin

There’s a Jon Snow spinoff currently in development. But will Game of Thrones fans who were disappointed with the finale bother to tune in? Image Credit: HBO

But should Game of Thrones be ‘rebooting’ itself? Looking at Dexter: New Blood and How I Met Your Father, these new instalments were not received well. Both have much lower IMDb scores than the originals and drew in fewer viewers.

It’s long been speculated that Martin will never finish the A Song of Ice and Fire series; there are two books left to be published – The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. But the first book, A Game of Thrones, was published in 1996 and the last published book, A Dance with Dragons was released over 10 years ago in 2011. Considering it’s taking Martin so long to write the books and that he’s getting on in age (he’s currently 73), the final two books may never come.

However, we’re hopeful that the books will eventually be released and will have a much better and more thrilling conclusion than Game of Thrones did. But as for the spinoff shows, both of which Martin is involved with, it’s too little, too late. Take a leaf out of Lost’s book and just let Game of Thrones die in peace…