German Players’ Wives Blamed For Nation’s Shock World Cup Exit

A German tabloid has jokingly blamed the German team’s wives for their country’s shock World Cup exit, saying they didn’t party enough during the World Cup, and didn’t drink as much as the players’ wives of England and Wales…

Bild, a German tabloid, has found a scapegoat for their national team’s World Cup catastrophe – the players’ wives. Bild asked the question: “What is actually wrong with our WAGs (wives and girlfriends)?” in the wake of the German team’s World Cup exit.

The paper wrote: “While the celebration women from England and Wales have now drunk half of Qatar empty, there are only Brummel pictures from the stands of Lady Goretzka and Co.”

“Not thirsty? Dancing leg allergy? Don’t feel like lunging? Be happy that you too are now flying home with your football dwarves! Otherwise we would have sent you summer house specialist Mario Basler to the desert hotel to escalate the party. It can’t go on like this…”

German players in the dugout. Image: AP

This brutal review came after travel issues meant some German player’s wives were only at the World Cup for a couple of nights, reportedly.

Following the exit, there will be a much more comprehensive review of this than Bild’s tongue-in-cheek one, with Thomas Muller being quoted as suggesting that the team’s performance at the tournament was “an absolute catastrophe.”

Germany came third in Group E, with Japan going through to round 16 instead of them after a dramatic win against Spain. This is the second group stage elimination in a row for Germany.