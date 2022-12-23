Graphic Footage From Hawaiian Airlines Flight After Severe Turbulence Leaves Internet Shook

Warning: the following article contains graphic footage some viewers may find distressing.

Graphic footage from the turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight that made headlines earlier this week is now doing the rounds on Twitter.

WATCH: footage from Hawaiian Airlines flight with hectic turbulence

The footage shows the grim aftermath of the incident. The footage was posted by Twitter account @balleralert. The video first shows a bunch of playing cards on the floor. Then it shifts to a flight attendant sitting down, strapped into her seat, facing passengers, with gloves and a mask on, with blood trickling down her forehead.

The scene then cuts to the galley, where plastic glasses are strewn all over the floor. It then pivots to the passenger area were some oxygen masks are hanging from the ceiling and people are helping each other, visibly shocked.

(2/2) We apologize to our guests for this incident and thank our crewmembers, first responders, hospital personnel, and airport teams for their coordinated response. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022

At least 36 passengers were injured in the turbulence and 20 were hospitalised. The incident happened about 30 minutes before the Honolulu-bound flight was due to land.

US Safety Officials will be launching an investigation into the HA35 flight, which took off at Phoenix and landed in Honolulu.

There were thunderstorms in the area at the time of the turbulence, and Hawaiian Airlines will be conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft before returning it to service.