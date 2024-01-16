King Of Crime Guy Ritchie Reloads ‘The Gentlemen’ Series On Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for the TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s celebrated British Crime movie, The Gentleman, which explores the criminal world of British aristocracy and the original gangsters.

For almost three decades, Guy Ritchie has written and rewritten the definition of British Crime Drama; through his signature lense of satirical wit and off-beat action, the director, whose filmography boasts a host of Hollywood’s biggest stars, has consistently delivered cult classics and big budget blockbusters in equal measure… and his next venture into the world of television could cement his legacy as the king of the crime genre.

Following the critical acclaim of Netflix’s 2019 release of the same name, The Gentlemen continues in the same illustrious footsteps of the British director’s celebrated titles Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels to get the TV treatment in Netflix’s latest teaser trailer.

Similar to the adaptations of his previous works, The Gentlemen television series will exist within the world of gangsters and organised crime found in the original film, except the Netflix series will explore the stories of a completely new set of characters.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix. “We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

WATCH The trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new series The Gentlemen below.

Streaming in March 2024, The Gentlemen stars The White Lotus lead Theo James as the Duke of Halstead, a former soldier turned aristocrat whose English country estate is the home to a lucrative weed farm. Skins alumni Kaya Scodelario joins the cast as Susie Glass, a ruthless drug heiress and daughter to the drug tycoon of the East End, Bobby Glass, played by the quintessential English geezer, Ray Winstone.

The project will be the first time that Guy Ritchie has turned his hand to television, but the extended long-form medium offers the opportunity to go deeper with the callous and chaotic characters that he’s invented.

“Once you’ve created them [these characters], you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hours,” he told Empire. “I like the world of long-form, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV.”

Ritchie will direct the first two episodes of The Gentlemen and co-wrote the first series with Peaky Blinders producer Matthew Read. Ritchie will also continue in an executive producer role.

The Gentlemen premieres on Netflix in March 2024.