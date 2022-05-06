Hasbulla Announces He’s Coming To Australia

Hasbulla has announced he will be coming to Australia, via management company ‘The One Hour Group.’ Yes, Australia, it’s time to brace yourself for the arrival of ‘Mini Khabib,’ and perhaps start rethinking your home security, as the 19-year-old social media sensation from Dagestan will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with.

Not a whole lot is known about Hasbulla’s reasoning for his trip Down Under, as The One Hour Group has so far only stated on Instagram that Hasbulla is “on the way.” However, the management group’s most recent Instagram post suggests he will conduct some form of a tour, giving Australians the chance to see the man in the flesh.

The One Hour Group’s most recent caption says, “This man is all about that ‘business business’. Dates and locations are on the way soon, sign up to our pre-sale newsletter to be the first to know.”

The majority of comments on the Instagram post are in support of Hasbulla coming to Australia, with many users chiming in with, “The king is on his way”; “All hail the king!”; along with a number of flame emojis.

The One Hour Group has previously held live tours in Australia for some of the biggest names in sports, including Shaquille O’Neal, as part of a new brand it has called “An Evening With…”. We’re certainly expecting Hasbulla to hold live on-stage interviews at a number of venues around Australia.

Despite his often fiery demeanour, Hasbulla has rarely conducted interviews. In fact, he only conducted his first-ever face-to-face interview earlier this year, when he sat down with Caleb Pressley from Barstool Sports.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for date and venue announcements and update this page as soon as they drop.

