Hasbulla Goes On A Pint-Sized Rampage In Sydney

Hasbulla Magomedov is currently in Australia for a short but sweet meet and greet tour that has him appearing in Sydney and Melbourne. But it appears the pint-sized social media star is using his limited time Down Under to cause as much mayhem as possible.

Case in point, a video uploaded to Instagram by the offical @NSWBlues account, that shows Hasbulla meeting up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL squad and receiving a shirt from captain, Cam Murray. But just how did Hasbulla say thank you? With a right-hander to Murray’s face.

WATCH: Hasbulla Gives South Sydney Rabbitohs Captain Cam Murray A Swift Right-Hand Jab

The video has received plenty of comments. Some still don’t quite understand who Hasbulla is or why he’s famous, but others claim it to be “so cute,” while others say “personally I wouldn’t take that.”

There’s also, “Surprised no one has just drop kicked him yet.”

Hasbulla is known for his hot and fiery nature, and he’s made it very clear across social media that he’s willing to fight anyone who dare challenge or disrespect him. He’s already given Los Angeles Lakers NBA star Shaquille O’Neal what for – the pair are both represented by The Hour Group and so are both currently in Australia for promotional activities – with Hasbulla giving Shaq an equally devastating right-hander whilst on a boat.

Whilst staying in Sydney, Hasbulla has also been pictured getting behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S (we presume he didn’t actually drive it, owing to the fact he can’t quite reach the pedals), whilst wearing a Rolex. Perhaps his estimated $100,000 net worth needs to be increased?

Hasbulla is making his final appearance in Sydney today, Tuesday 30th August. We await to see what kind of mayhem he causes in Melbourne on Wednesday 31st August and Thursday 1st September.