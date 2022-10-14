Hasbulla Signs With UFC, First Fight To Happen “By End Of The Year”

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov has finally confirmed the news we’ve all been waiting for, that he has signed with the UFC.

Hasbulla Magomedov, the pint-sized social media star from Dagestan, has taken to Twitter to announce he has signed a deal with the UFC that will finally see him compete in his first ever official fight. While his first opponent has yet to be confirmed, Hasbulla has said “details will revealed by the end of the year.”

The rumors are true. I have officially signed a deal to fight in the @ufc! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to my team for making this dream a reality. Get official Hasbulla @ufcstore merch at https://t.co/tP0lr6csNs or https://t.co/odYE41G3xf pic.twitter.com/Jv1QmkN25Z — Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) October 13, 2022

We imagine many people will be hoping Hasbulla’s first opponent will be Abdu Rozik, a man who shares the same dwarfism condition as Hasbulla, after the duo feuded in 2021. The pair even came to blows with one another at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi and since then, many UFC fans have practically been begging for someone to fund an official fight between them, to find out once and for all who has the most ferocious fists.

Hasbulla only came to serious social media attention in 2020, not only due to his dwarfism, but his bad mouth attitude, friendship with Dagestan compatriot and UFC legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov and social media feuds with Irish MMA fighter, Conor McGregor. His fiery temperament and love for the UFC have earned him the nickname, ‘Mini Khabib’.

He recently conducted a tour in Australia, which saw him show South Sydney Rabbitohs captain, Cam Murray, what for with a swift right hook to the face. Whilst that stunt was more for publicity purposes, it clearly showed Hasbulla’s penchant for vengeance. We can only hope we’ll see him square up against Rozik very soon.